I Tried a $10 Makeup Melting Cleanser That Olivia Culpo Recommended and It’s a Total Game-Changer

I have spent so much money looking for long-lasting, smudge-proof makeup that I can rely on throughout a long day, especially when I'm sweating. Ironically, this also means that I've been on the hunt for effective makeup removal products. I have super reactive skin and I try to avoid harsh scrubbing. In April 2023, I interviewed Olivia Culpo about her sweat-proof beauty essentials ahead of festival season. She mentioned a cleansing balm that she uses to remove her makeup and I was intrigued, especially when I realized it's only $10.

During our interview, Olivia describe the e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm as a "great cleansing balm." She added, "I like a cleansing balm because they really help with taking off mascara." Of course, I had to try it for myself. Now, I'm converted. This cleanser removes my makeup completely and quickly without irritating my skin. Not only that, but my skin actually feels much softer when I use it.

If you've been struggling to remove long-lasting makeup, Olivia's recommendation is a great pick with 3,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.