Step up Your Footwear and Save 46% On Hoka Sneakers Before These Deals Sell Out

You work hard and your shoes should work hard too. You deserve shoes that you can rely on for hiking, running, walking, and standing for long periods of time. A high-quality pair of footwear can make a world of difference. You need shoes that are comfortable, yet durable. Hoka is a brand that always comes through with styles that are supportive, comfortable, and fashionable.
If you have been contemplating a Hoka purchase, you are in the right place because there is a flash sale on Hoka and Brooks footwear at Nordstrom Rack. These deals are up to 46% off, but they won't be here for long. If you see a pair you like, shop before someone else does. Here are some of the best deals from the sale.
Hoka Bondi L Waterproof Gore-Tex Sneaker
You'll be prepared for anything with these sneakers. They're weatherized, constructed from waterproof leather, so you won't have to worry about getting caught in the rain or stepping in a puddle. They are incredibly comfortable thanks to the plush, foam-cushioned footbed.
Hoka Zinal Trail Running Shoe
These colorful shoes are made from recycled yarn and breathable mesh. They're great for trail running and they bring some cheer to any outfit. There are two colors to choose from.
Hoka Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Shoe
Conquer the trails with these reliable shoes. You will always feel stable and supported, even on a hilly terrain.
Hoka Anacapa Low Gore-Tex Waterproof Hiking Shoe
You can rely on these shoes in all weather conditions. They're durable, comfortable, and they deliver a consistently smooth stride. Nordstrom Rack has these in 2 colors.
Hoka Challenger ATR 6 Trail Running Shoe
These running shoes are great for the trails, hills, and other uneven surfaces with changing terrain. They have removable cushioned insoles, which provide comfortable support.
