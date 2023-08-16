Have Fun in the Sun With Porsha Williams’ Amazon Summer Essentials

We included these products chosen by Porsha Williams Guobadia because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Porsha is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams Guobadia is just like the rest of us: she appreciates an affordable fashion find. Specifically, Porsha describes herself as "a true Amazon shopper." During a recent Amazon Live session, she shared, "I have a true obsession with Amazon." Same here, Porsha.
If you're in the mood to shop, Porsha did all of the work for you, curating a list of her favorite items. She even shared her tips for sizing on some of the items. If you add Porsha's picks to your closet, you'll stay cool and look hot. Isn't that what we all want for summer?
TL;DR: Porsha Williams' Most Popular Amazon Finds
- Bronax Pillow Slippers- 27,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Tripole Handheld Mini Fan- 16,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Sojos Trendy Oversized Square Metal Frame Sunglasses- 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Sexycherry Women's Elegant Two Piece Outfits- 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Ekouaer Women's Beach Bikini Cover-Up- 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Porsha Williams' Amazon Summer Must-Haves
SheIn Women's Wrap Tie Side Scoop Neck Bodycon Midi Dress
"It gives you that loose and free look kind of like a sarong. You can tie in a knot or do it into a little bow. I like the bow. I like the back of the dress. The back of the dress is all black. It really hugs anywhere it needs to hug. I'm a bit bloated, so it's great. It hides what it needs to hide. I really like this one. I like these other color combos too. They come in solid colors too. I want this in black, pink, and orange."
Porsha's pick is available in 12 colors
Cushionaire Women’s Franca Woven Slide Sandal +Memory Foam
"These are super comfortable. They're braided on the top. These are summer essentials. You need to buy a pair of these to keep in the house and to keep in your suitcase. Have one in the car as well. I love these. They have a small little heel, they're basically flats. I love these."
These sandals come in 9 colors and there are wide sizes available too.
Tripole Handheld Mini Fan
"This is a good fan. It's very strong. It's one of the most powerful ones that I have used."
This fan comes in 11 colors and it has 16,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pampered By Porsha Luxurious Feel Sheet Set- Double-Brushed Microfiber
"My Pampered by Porsha sheets are available on Amazon. They're so super soft. I do travel with them and put them on the bed. They're deep pocketed and they always feel brand new."
Pampered by Porsha sheets are available in 8 sizes and 15 colors
Automet Unitard Bodysuit
"Doesn't SKIMS have something similar to this? The quality is very nice. This material is very thick. I think this is absolutely adorable."
Porsha's recommendation is available in 6 colorways.
Bronax Pillow Slippers
"My mom is obsessed with these slippers. She has them in black, tan, and cream. She doesn't have them in white, but I'm going to order them for her. She lives in them. She says they're really good for her back because she walks around a lot. They're so comfortable. I'm a size 8 and I sized down a size because these were a little big. They come in 16 different colors. Don't tell my mom that."
These slides have 27,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in 16 colors.
Sojos Trendy Oversized Square Metal Frame Sunglasses
"Aren't these so fabulous? I love these big shades. They are so light. These are absolutely perfect. They give me that old school vibe. They have a gradient. I love these. Such a nice style."
These sunglasses come in 11 colors and they have 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dokotoo Womens Color Block Button Down Shirts
"This is fun. This would be cute to wear with a bathing suit. I love these tops for the summer. You can do a tank top with jeans underneath or a little bodysuit outfit. This material is very soft. I love the sleeves. I like them rolled up too though."
Amazon has these shirts in 21 colors.
Floerns Women's Floral Print Drawstring Front Sleeveless Cami Midi Dress
"This one is so pretty. This is perfect for a brunch or a day date."
This dress is available in 12 colors.
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Post Chunky Hoops
"These are perfect. I love the tiny earring trend. It is my new thing. Usually, I'm a big earring girl, but lately I've been liking that light touch of a nice, dainty earring. The gold plating on these earrings is so good. I'm obsessed with them. They also have rose gold and white gold."
These earrings come in 3 colors and 2 sizes.
Soda Joan Womens Open Toe Sandals
"These look so pretty. I love the wide band across the top. They feel very secure. I love these. They come in black too."
There are 3 colors to choose from.
Feisedy Inflated Oval Sunglasses
"I've been seeing these everywhere. Very much on-trend. Love them. These are super cute."
Amazon has these sunglasses in 11 colors.
Sexycherry Women's Elegant Two Piece Outfits
"I wore something that was literally this same pattern on Housewives. It was a dress. This one has a top and pants that go with it. You can wear the pants separately or as a matching set. I love the top. You can tie it up in the back."
These sets come in 50 colors and prints. Porsha's pick has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hilinker Women's O-Ring Cutout Halter One Piece Swimsuit
"I just got this. This is another jackpot. Look how many colors there are. These are so pretty. I love the neon green and the white too."
Amazon has this suit in 37 colors.
Ekouaer Women's Beach Bikini Cover-up
"This is nice and long for the beach. It's a pool cover-up. This is so flowy. This is perfect."
Porsha's pick comes in 19 colors. This style has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Santa Barbara Design Studio Tote Bag Hold Everything Collection
"If you do not have a poolside bag, you need to buy this one right now. It's huge. You can fit your towel in here."
Want to do more Porsha-inspired shopping? You'll love her summer Amazon picks.