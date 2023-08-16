Have Fun in the Sun With Porsha Williams’ Amazon Summer Essentials

We included these products chosen by Porsha Williams Guobadia because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Porsha is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams Guobadia is just like the rest of us: she appreciates an affordable fashion find. Specifically, Porsha describes herself as "a true Amazon shopper." During a recent Amazon Live session, she shared, "I have a true obsession with Amazon." Same here, Porsha.

If you're in the mood to shop, Porsha did all of the work for you, curating a list of her favorite items. She even shared her tips for sizing on some of the items. If you add Porsha's picks to your closet, you'll stay cool and look hot. Isn't that what we all want for summer?