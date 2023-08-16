The 1975's Matty Healy Seemingly Rekindles Romance With Ex Meredith Mickelson After Taylor Swift Breakup

Watch : Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Break Up After Whirlwind Romance

If you thought these exes were never, ever getting back together… think again.

Matty Healy is back in the dating pool following his breakup with Taylor Swift in June and has seemingly reignited the sparks with one of his past lovers. The 1975 singer was photographed out with ex-girlfriend Meredith Mickelson, as seen in pics obtained by Backgrid and posted to Instagram Aug. 15.

The two were dressed casually, with the musician, 34, donning a black hoodie, sweats and dress shoes. Meredith—a model and actress who is appearing in Bad Haircut—sported a black leather jacket, black sweats, a white cami and sneakers and wore her blonde hair tousled down.

Matty and Meredith, who reportedly split in March, were seen walking next to one another and embracing in some snaps as they hit up the restaurant Nobu Matsuhisa and a movie theater in Los Angeles.

E! News has reached out to Matty's and Meredith's reps for comment on the outing but hasn't heard back.