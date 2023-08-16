The 1975's Matty Healy Seemingly Rekindles Romance With Ex Meredith Mickelson After Taylor Swift Breakup

If you thought these exes were never, ever getting back together… think again.
Matty Healy is back in the dating pool following his breakup with Taylor Swift in June and has seemingly reignited the sparks with one of his past lovers. The 1975 singer was photographed out with ex-girlfriend Meredith Mickelson, as seen in pics obtained by Backgrid and posted to Instagram Aug. 15.
The two were dressed casually, with the musician, 34, donning a black hoodie, sweats and dress shoes. Meredith—a model and actress who is appearing in Bad Haircut—sported a black leather jacket, black sweats, a white cami and sneakers and wore her blonde hair tousled down.
Matty and Meredith, who reportedly split in March, were seen walking next to one another and embracing in some snaps as they hit up the restaurant Nobu Matsuhisa and a movie theater in Los Angeles.
E! News has reached out to Matty's and Meredith's reps for comment on the outing but hasn't heard back.
Back in May, Matty fueled romance rumors with Taylor when he was spotted at a few of her Eras Tour concerts, including her May 13 show when he watched with her dad Scott Kingsley Swift as well as her May 7 show when he performed as one of the openers along with Phoebe Bridgers.
Later that month, the two were seen leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York together. But by June, the love story was over as the couple called it quits, according to multiple outlets.
Matty later shared how he was doing in the wake of the split. As seen in a video shared to social media June 5, he gave a shout-out to concertgoers who were holding up "some very beautiful signs that read, 'You are loved.'"
"That was very, very kind of you," he told the crowd. "And I'm sure that it's alluding to—as you're aware, I'm not very online at the moment, and I'm sure people are just calling me a c--t relentlessly. I've not been online, but what I have been with is with my boys. And honestly, as much as I appreciate that, it's so beautiful and I thank you, but I don't need it because I've got them."
Matty has since been seen with Meredith on multiple occasions, including in Hawaii earlier this month while his band was touring there, according to The Daily Mail.
As for Meredith, the 24-year-old also hinted at a reconciliation in a few low-key snaps.
Per the outlet, Meredith posted two bowls of fruit to her Instagram Stories Aug. 7 that showcased the villa she was at, with the caption "happiness," which is also the title of a 2022 song by The 1975.