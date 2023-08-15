Celebrate Netflix’s 26th Anniversary With Merch Deals Inspired by Your Favorite Shows

Don't miss these discounts on products from Netflix's most popular shows including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Love is Blind.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 15, 2023 10:20 PMTags
E! Insider Shop, Netflix Shop Sale Netflix Shop/ E! Illustration

Can you believe we've had Netflix in our lives for 26 years? Time really does fly when you're enjoying your favorite TV shows, right? Of course, the best way to enjoy your favorites is to watch the episodes, but if you're looking for more ways to fan out, it's time to shop.

The Netflix Shop has a 26% off sale on merch from some of the streamer's top shows including Heartstopper, The Witcher, Bridgerton, Wednesday, and Squid Game. Here are some standout picks from the sale.

Monopoly: Netflix Stranger Things Edition

Stranger Things + Monopoly= the ultimate game night for the fans.

$25
$19
Netflix Shop

POP TV! Wednesday

Wednesday Adams probably wouldn't describe this as "adorable," but I would. It would be perfect with your other collectibles or right next to your TV.

$12
$9
Netflix Shop

Squid Game Player 456 Track Suit

This is a great Halloween costume and it's just a cool casual outfit for the Squid Game fans out there.

$60
$44
Netflix Shop

Love is Blind 17 oz. Golden Goblet

The gold goblets from Love is Blind are iconic. Get your own for your next date night.

$20
$15
Netflix Shop

The Ultimatum 18 oz. Stainless Steel Wine Goblet, Silver

And, of course we can't forget the silver glassware from The Ultimatum

$30
$22
Netflix Shop

Bridgerton Newton Corgi Plush

If you adored Kate Sharma's adorable pet Newton from Bridgerton Season 2, get your own (sort of). How cute is this plush Corgi?

$25
$19
Netflix Shop

BEAMS x Netflix Neck Pillow

This neck pillow is essential for anyone loves to watch Netflix on a flight, but you can also use it at home, of course.

$48
$36
Netflix Shop

Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift

If you are having Queen Charlotte withdrawals, get this tea set.

$50
$37
Netflix Shop

Love is Blind S4 Cocktail (Mocktail) Kit

Channel Love is Blind during your next night in with this curated cocktail kit.

$30
$22
Netflix Shop

Bridgerton 1813 Pullover Hoodie

Feel cozy during your next Bridgerton binge session with this comfy hoodie.

$40
$30
Netflix Shop

BEAMS x Netflix Crewneck

Here's another cozy must-have for Netflix fans. This is the ideal sweatshirt for your binge sessions, travels, and anything in between.

$56
$41
Netflix Shop

Shadow and Bone Bucket Hat

Keep the sun out of your eyes with this bucket hat inspired by Shadow and Bone.

$24
$18
Netflix Shop

Queen Charlotte x ELEMIS Kit

You deserve to feel like royalty! The Queen Charlotte and Elemis collab is the ultimate love story. Get your glow on with this 5-piece skincare collection. This kit includes:
• Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm (20g)
• NEW Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream (15ml)
• Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil (5ml)
• 2 x Pearl Hairpins
• Velvet Cosmetics Pouch

$75
$51
Netflix Shop

Want to do more Netflix-inspired shopping. Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp shared his college must-haves.

Want to do more Netflix-inspired shopping. Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp shared his college must-haves.