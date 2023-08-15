Celebrate Netflix’s 26th Anniversary With Merch Deals Inspired by Your Favorite Shows

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Can you believe we've had Netflix in our lives for 26 years? Time really does fly when you're enjoying your favorite TV shows, right? Of course, the best way to enjoy your favorites is to watch the episodes, but if you're looking for more ways to fan out, it's time to shop.
The Netflix Shop has a 26% off sale on merch from some of the streamer's top shows including Heartstopper, The Witcher, Bridgerton, Wednesday, and Squid Game. Here are some standout picks from the sale.
Monopoly: Netflix Stranger Things Edition
Stranger Things + Monopoly= the ultimate game night for the fans.
POP TV! Wednesday
Wednesday Adams probably wouldn't describe this as "adorable," but I would. It would be perfect with your other collectibles or right next to your TV.
Squid Game Player 456 Track Suit
This is a great Halloween costume and it's just a cool casual outfit for the Squid Game fans out there.
Love is Blind 17 oz. Golden Goblet
The gold goblets from Love is Blind are iconic. Get your own for your next date night.
The Ultimatum 18 oz. Stainless Steel Wine Goblet, Silver
And, of course we can't forget the silver glassware from The Ultimatum.
Bridgerton Newton Corgi Plush
If you adored Kate Sharma's adorable pet Newton from Bridgerton Season 2, get your own (sort of). How cute is this plush Corgi?
BEAMS x Netflix Neck Pillow
This neck pillow is essential for anyone loves to watch Netflix on a flight, but you can also use it at home, of course.
Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift
If you are having Queen Charlotte withdrawals, get this tea set.
Love is Blind S4 Cocktail (Mocktail) Kit
Channel Love is Blind during your next night in with this curated cocktail kit.
Bridgerton 1813 Pullover Hoodie
Feel cozy during your next Bridgerton binge session with this comfy hoodie.
BEAMS x Netflix Crewneck
Here's another cozy must-have for Netflix fans. This is the ideal sweatshirt for your binge sessions, travels, and anything in between.
Shadow and Bone Bucket Hat
Keep the sun out of your eyes with this bucket hat inspired by Shadow and Bone.
Queen Charlotte x ELEMIS Kit
You deserve to feel like royalty! The Queen Charlotte and Elemis collab is the ultimate love story. Get your glow on with this 5-piece skincare collection. This kit includes:
• Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm (20g)
• NEW Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream (15ml)
• Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil (5ml)
• 2 x Pearl Hairpins
• Velvet Cosmetics Pouch
Want to do more Netflix-inspired shopping. Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp shared his college must-haves.