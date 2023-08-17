Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland Reveals Where He & Alex Hall Stand After Brittany Snow Breakup

Watch : Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Tyler Stanaland

Tyler Stanaland is getting candid about his relationships on camera and off.

The realtor—who finalized his divorce from Brittany Snow earlier this summer—is setting the record straight on his relationship with Selling the OC costar Alex Hall, with whom he was spotted spending time with at the end of 2022 and earlier this year.

"Alex Hall and I are great," the 33-year-old exclusively told E! News. "She has been somebody that's been, you know really influential during this time and helped me out in a lot of ways and taken me to dinner when I needed it most. And she's been a really good friend."

As for whether viewers will see Alex as a hero or villain when the Netflix show returns for season two Sept. 8? "I mean in my storyline she's a hero," Tyler answered. "I think for the story as a whole that's up to the audience to decide but she's been really great to me."