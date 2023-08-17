Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland Reveals Where He & Alex Hall Stand After Brittany Snow Breakup

Tyler Stanaland is getting candid about his relationships on camera and off.
The realtor—who finalized his divorce from Brittany Snow earlier this summer—is setting the record straight on his relationship with Selling the OC costar Alex Hall, with whom he was spotted spending time with at the end of 2022 and earlier this year.
"Alex Hall and I are great," the 33-year-old exclusively told E! News. "She has been somebody that's been, you know really influential during this time and helped me out in a lot of ways and taken me to dinner when I needed it most. And she's been a really good friend."
As for whether viewers will see Alex as a hero or villain when the Netflix show returns for season two Sept. 8? "I mean in my storyline she's a hero," Tyler answered. "I think for the story as a whole that's up to the audience to decide but she's been really great to me."
Tyler and Alex were seen getting dinner together in September 2022 on the same day he and Brittany announced their intention to divorce after two years of marriage. At the time, Alex told People, "I think people really want to hold onto that idea that there's something there between Tyler and I. I mean, at this point, we're just friends, so there's nothing more to it."
However, just a few months later, the pair were spotted hanging out in Dubai.
While Alex has been a source of support since he and the Pitch Perfect star split, Tyler noted that she wasn't the only member of the Oppenheim Group's OC office he leaned on.
"The cast has been great," Tyler revealed to E!. "There are certain people that I consider life long friends now. And obviously life has been crazy for me, a lot of changes and they've kind of just been there for me. Certain people have experienced similar things so it's been nice to have some people I can rely on when life is crazy."
He also explained what his headspace was like while filming season two: "I think you kind of see the waves of emotions that I feel a little bit. You see me kind of try to find my feet again and focus on business and you kind of see me as I'm healing so it was actually nice to be busy."
Brittany and Tyler, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in March 2020 after two years of dating, announced their breakup in a joint statement shared to Instagram last September.
"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the John Tucker Must Die star wrote at the time, which Tyler echoed in a matching post. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."
They added, "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."
