Former Olympic Swimmer Helen Smart Dead at 43

The sports world is mourning the loss of an Olympic athlete.

Helen Smart, a former swimmer for Great Britain has died, the school she served as head teacher at confirmed in a statement. She was 43.

"It is with great sadness and regret that I have to announce the sudden death of our beloved Headteacher, Mrs Helen Smart," a note published to the website of Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School in Wigan, England, read. "Our heart-felt condolences are sent to Helen's family at this very difficult time."

As the statement noted, the news "will be a shock and cause great sadness to our community."

"I want to reassure you that the Governors of Worsley Mesnes School are working with the local authority and school to ensure that our children, staff and parents will receive the necessary support in the coming weeks, the statement, signed by Chair of Governors Alison Halliwell, continued. "Further information/updates will be issued as and when they are available."