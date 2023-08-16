Inside Rumer Willis' New Life as Mom

Watch : Rumer Willis Gives Birth, Shares First Photo of Newborn

No rumors here: Rumer Willis is embracing the magic of motherhood.

Rumer, who turned 35 on Aug. 16, welcomed her first baby with musician Derek Richard Thomas during a home birth this past April, the couple officially introducing their daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis on Instagram.

And since Lou's arrival, Rumer—the oldest of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three daughters together—has candidly opened up about her birthing and postpartum experiences, sharing vulnerable posts on social media about her accepting changing body and her connection with her child.

The actress has also penned emotional tributes to her famous parents, as well as her two sisters, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. But Rumer saves the most sentimental posts for Lou, whom she called "the greatest joy and gift of my life" in a May 14 post.

But Rumer became her most vulnerable yet when she posted a nude photo on Aug. 14, marveling at how she "looks and feels a little different now" and expressing she was "truly in awe" of herself after giving birth.