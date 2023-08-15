Why Rachel Bilson’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Has Bad Blood After Leaving Taylor Swift Concert Early

Watch : Taylor Swift Kicks Off The Eras Tour: See Inside Opening Night!

Rachel Bilson's enchanted night at the Eras Tour with her daughter got cut short.

The O.C. alum shared that she and her daughter Briar Rose, 8, didn't make it through all of Taylor Swift's recent concert in Los Angeles, noting that her little girl's friends didn't want to stay, stay, stay until the end.

"We left early," Rachel said in an Aug. 14 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast. "Briar's friend Aria danced her ass off to 'I Knew You Were Trouble,' she was like feeling it, and then she just turned around, sat in her seat and passed out…the people around us were laughing because it was so cute."

Even though Briar wanted "to stay until the end," Rachel explained that "her two friends were just done. So we left early."

Indeed, it was a cruel summer for Briar. As Rachel put it, "Briar was mad. She was so mad."