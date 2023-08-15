Why Rachel Bilson’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Has Bad Blood After Leaving Taylor Swift Concert Early

Rachel Bilson's enchanted night at the Eras Tour with her daughter got cut short.
The O.C. alum shared that she and her daughter Briar Rose, 8, didn't make it through all of Taylor Swift's recent concert in Los Angeles, noting that her little girl's friends didn't want to stay, stay, stay until the end.
"We left early," Rachel said in an Aug. 14 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast. "Briar's friend Aria danced her ass off to 'I Knew You Were Trouble,' she was like feeling it, and then she just turned around, sat in her seat and passed out…the people around us were laughing because it was so cute."
Even though Briar wanted "to stay until the end," Rachel explained that "her two friends were just done. So we left early."
Indeed, it was a cruel summer for Briar. As Rachel put it, "Briar was mad. She was so mad."
Despite the hiccup, Rachel, who shares Briar with ex Hayden Christensen, added that their day at the Eras Tour was something out of their wildest dreams.
"It was a really cool experience except that was Briar's first concert and I'm like, 'Well, where do you go from here?'" the 41-year-old continued. "For my daughter to see this, I think it's so rad. It's one woman, she writes her own s--t, she's really talented and does it. And look what she's done. If anything, it's the most inspiring thing I've ever seen."
And there's one particular memory Rachel can't shake off.
"When she came out, I have a video," Rachel said of Taylor's entrance. "Just seeing it through my daughter's eyes and how excited she got—it was just the best thing ever. I'll have that forever, just that memory and it was so cool."
