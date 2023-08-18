Luann and Sonja's Crappie Lake Variety Show Is Off to a Very Rocky Start in Hilarious Preview

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's small town variety show might be off to somewhat of a, well, crappy start.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the season finale of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, the Bravo stars are ready to debut the talent show they've been working on during their month-long stay in Benton, Illinois.
"We are so thrilled to host the first-ever Benton Follies," Luann announces to a packed theater in the preview before her fellow Real Housewives of New York City alum tells the audience, "As you know, the Benton area has so much talent and the last five weeks we've spent with you all has been amazing."
But before they can carry on with the presentation, Luann has to instruct a volunteer to hold the cue cards higher so she and Sonja can actually read them from the stage.
Once fixed, Luann continues, "We cannot wait for you to see the show that we have in store for you tonight. It's amazing. Sit back and enjoy the show and we'll see you shortly," before realizing she forgot something. "Oh wait, you're introducing somebody!"
Sonja then introduces a woman who with sing the National Anthem. But after a very long and very awkward silence, the Countess finally notices what's missing: "She doesn't have a mic. S--t!"
While Luann seems stressed by the hiccups, Sonja is taking the blunders in stride.
"The truth is, Luann takes things very seriously and she wants everything to go off without a hitch," Sonja notes in her confessional. "It's not gonna happen. There's gonna be several moments where we flop."
See the hilarious Benton Follies first look in the clip above.
The Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake season finale airs Sunday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. on Bravo and streaming next day on Peacock.
