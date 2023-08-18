Luann and Sonja's Crappie Lake Variety Show Is Off to a Very Rocky Start in Hilarious Preview

Watch : Luann & Sonja Talk ALL Things Crappie Lake, Ultimate Girls Trip & More!

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's small town variety show might be off to somewhat of a, well, crappy start.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the season finale of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, the Bravo stars are ready to debut the talent show they've been working on during their month-long stay in Benton, Illinois.

"We are so thrilled to host the first-ever Benton Follies," Luann announces to a packed theater in the preview before her fellow Real Housewives of New York City alum tells the audience, "As you know, the Benton area has so much talent and the last five weeks we've spent with you all has been amazing."

But before they can carry on with the presentation, Luann has to instruct a volunteer to hold the cue cards higher so she and Sonja can actually read them from the stage.

Once fixed, Luann continues, "We cannot wait for you to see the show that we have in store for you tonight. It's amazing. Sit back and enjoy the show and we'll see you shortly," before realizing she forgot something. "Oh wait, you're introducing somebody!"