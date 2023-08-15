See Blac Chyna’s Sweet Mother-Daughter Photo With Dream Kardashian

Watch : Blac Chyna Celebrates 10-Months Sober Amid Transformation Journey

Blac Chyna and Dream Kardashian are making memories.

And recently, the former reality star gave fans a glimpse inside one of their mother-daughter moments. Taking to Instagram Stories Aug. 15, Blac Chyna posted a snap of her holding the 6-year-old, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian, in her arms.

And this wasn't the only precious picture she shared. Blac Chyna—a.k.a. Angela White—also uploaded a photo of Dream holding a bag of Airheads in a store and flashing the camera a big grin.

In addition to being mom to Dream, the 35-year-old has 10-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga. And over the years, Blac Chyna has given followers peeks into their world, such as by sharing photos of them doing family activities or capturing milestones like her children's first day of school. Still, she's explained why she doesn't often post pictures of her kids on social media.

"I just don't post my kids," she told DailyMail.com in March. "I want to keep their privacy their privacy."