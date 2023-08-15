See Blac Chyna's Sweet Mother-Daughter Photo With Dream Kardashian

Blac Chyna is giving fans a peek into her world by sharing a precious photo of her and daughter Dream Kardashian, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 15, 2023 6:23 PMTags
Celeb KidsKardashiansCelebritiesRob KardashianBlac ChynaDream Kardashian
Watch: Blac Chyna Celebrates 10-Months Sober Amid Transformation Journey

Blac Chyna and Dream Kardashian are making memories.

And recently, the former reality star gave fans a glimpse inside one of their mother-daughter moments. Taking to Instagram Stories Aug. 15, Blac Chyna posted a snap of her holding the 6-year-old, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian, in her arms.

And this wasn't the only precious picture she shared. Blac Chyna—a.k.a. Angela White—also uploaded a photo of Dream holding a bag of Airheads in a store and flashing the camera a big grin.

In addition to being mom to Dream, the 35-year-old has 10-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga. And over the years, Blac Chyna has given followers peeks into their world, such as by sharing photos of them doing family activities or capturing milestones like her children's first day of school. Still, she's explained why she doesn't often post pictures of her kids on social media.  

"I just don't post my kids," she told DailyMail.com in March. "I want to keep their privacy their privacy."

photos
Dream Kardashian's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

And while Blac Chyna has gone through ups and downs with both Rob and Tyga, she's spoken about her desire to simply focus on co-parenting

"Just like moving forward, in 2023, it's all positive vibes," the mother of two—who's been documenting her own personal journey on social media—noted to the outlet. "No more situations."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Blind Side Subject Sean Tuohy Reacts to Michael Oher’s Claims

2

Sean Tuohy Jr. Denies Family Made Millions From The Blind Side

3

Game of Thrones Actor Darren Kent Dead at 36

To see a few of the photos Blac Chyna and Rob have shared of Dream, keep scrolling.

Instagram
All Smiles

How sweet is this photo of Dream with her bag of candy at the store?

Instagram
Back to School

Dream was all smiles about beginning the 2022/2023 school year.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Model Status

Just like her famous aunts, Dream knows how to pose for the perfect picture.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Candy Science

Dream out her science skills to the test with a colorful experiment using Skittles and water.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Vacation Relaxation

Dream enjoyed a tropical drink while on Khloe's birthday trip to Turks and Caicos with the family in July.

Instagram
A Star

Dream Kardashian appeared in an ad with Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow and sweetly stole the spotlight. 

Instagram
Good Vibes Only

"Dream and I wish you Peace and love only," Khloe posted in June 2022.

Instagram
Baking Peach Cobbler

Blac Chyna posted a video of her and her daughter baking some peach cobbler in May 2022.

Instagram
Love From Aunt KoKo

Khloe shared this sweet selfie on Nov. 11 following Dream's Barbie birthday party thrown by Rob.

Instagram
Barbie Girl

Rocking a pink and silver Barbie ensemble, Dream adorably posed in the giant photo-op while celebrating her fifth birthday.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Wonder Woman

Dream channels her inner superhero.

Instagram
A Sweet Family Hand-Me-Down

"She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," Rob's January 2021 post read.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Daddy's Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian shared this photo of his daughter on Instagram in January 2021, writing, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

Dream Kardashian looked just like dad Rob Kardashian in this snap from November 2020.

Instagram
Sweet Dream

In July 2020, Rob took to Instagram and shared this sweet smiling pic of his daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Summertime Snack

"Eat up Dreamy bean," Rob wrote for this post.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Sandy Sweetie

"Sand baby," her father penned online.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Scenic View

"See the line where the sky meets the sea?" Rob noted on this picture.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Stylist Dream

"She dressed herself," the caption read on social media. "But she rocking the Dodgers hat let's go"

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Rawr!

Dream rocked the leopard-print trend like no one else!

Instagram
Night, Night!

"Night night," Rob wrote alongside this cute nighttime pic of Dream.

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Twitter
Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Instagram
Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Instagram
Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

photos
View More Photos From Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Blind Side Subject Sean Tuohy Reacts to Michael Oher’s Claims

2

Sean Tuohy Jr. Denies Family Made Millions From The Blind Side

3

Game of Thrones Actor Darren Kent Dead at 36

4

See Blac Chyna’s Sweet Mother-Daughter Photo With Dream Kardashian

5

Ashley Olsen Gives Birth to First Baby With Husband Louis Eisner