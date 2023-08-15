The Surprising Moment Tom Pelphrey Learned Girlfriend Kaley Cuoco Starred in The Big Bang Theory

Watch : Tom Pelphrey & Elizabeth Olsen GUSH Over New Mom Kaley Cuoco

This moment in time may have had Tom Pelphrey saying Bazinga.

Though his girlfriend Kaley Cuoco has a slew of iconic roles underneath her belt, one of her most popular to date would arguably be her character Penny from the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. But as the Love & Death actor—with whom she shares 4-month-old daughter Matilda—revealed, though the comedy ran for 12 seasons, he may been one of the only people in the world not keeping up.

In fact, Tom recently shared that not only had he not seen the show, but he also didn't realize she starred in it.

"Matter of fact, when I first brought Kaley to New Jersey to meet my family and friends, my mom's partner—who apparently was a Big Bang Theory fan—was there, and he kept calling her Penny," he told W Magazine in an article published Aug. 15. "I had no clue what was going on."

He added, "So I pulled Kaley aside, like, 'I'm sorry, I don't understand what's happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?' She's like, 'That's my character in The Big Bang Theory.' I was completely unaware. I've watched a few episodes with her since, and, obviously, she's fantastic."