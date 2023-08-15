The Surprising Moment Tom Pelphrey Learned Girlfriend Kaley Cuoco Starred in The Big Bang Theory

Despite Kaley Cuoco's résumé, her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey revealed he wasn't all too familiar with her work, including the fact that she starred in The Big Bang Theory.

This moment in time may have had Tom Pelphrey saying Bazinga.

Though his girlfriend Kaley Cuoco has a slew of iconic roles underneath her belt, one of her most popular to date would arguably be her character Penny from the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. But as the Love & Death actor—with whom she shares 4-month-old daughter Matilda—revealed, though the comedy ran for 12 seasons, he may been one of the only people in the world not keeping up.

In fact, Tom recently shared that not only had he not seen the show, but he also didn't realize she starred in it. 

"Matter of fact, when I first brought Kaley to New Jersey to meet my family and friends, my mom's partner—who apparently was a Big Bang Theory fan—was there, and he kept calling her Penny," he told W Magazine in an article published Aug. 15. "I had no clue what was going on."

He added, "So I pulled Kaley aside, like, 'I'm sorry, I don't understand what's happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?' She's like, 'That's my character in The Big Bang Theory.' I was completely unaware. I've watched a few episodes with her since, and, obviously, she's fantastic."

But it wasn't just the Big Bang Theory that Tom found himself catching up on starring his "abiding crush"as he also missed out on her early breakout hits, 8 Simple Rules and Charmed.

"I hadn't seen Kaley in anything," the 41-year-old continued. "Look, I live in a cave. Before I met Kaley, I was living in upstate New York, on a dirt road, in the middle of the woods, without much Wi-Fi. She's brought me into modern times."

Instagram

As for the proof of those modern times? Keep reading for a look at their journey together a couple.

Instagram
Instagram Official

In early May, the Flight Attendant star confirmed her romance with Tom when she shared a carousel of photos featuring them together. "The sun breaks through the clouds," she captioned the May 3 post in part. "Rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey."

Instagram
Sweet Shoutouts

In his own post debuting their romance, Tom quoted a poem alongside a series of their cutest photos. "You stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees," he wrote on May 3. "And the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe. It is all so familiar and possible."

Instagram
Trip to the Farm

Just days after confirming their romance, the actress also shared a few pics with Tom from a adorable trip to the animal farm on May 15.

Instagram
PDA for Days

The Big Bang Theory star and Guiding Light actor were seen kissing during a cute horseback ride.

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

During their recent trip to a farm, Kaley is seen holding a baby goat as Tom snapped a selfie of the couple.

Instagram
All Smiles

The two posed for a selfie, grinning from ear to ear during a quick getaway.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Award-Worthy Red Carpet Debut

Kaley and Tom made their first official red-carpet debut at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12. 

Instagram
Reaching New Heights

One month after making their red carpet debut, the couple announced they were expecting their first baby.

Instagram
Baby on Board

In March 2023, the pair welcomed their baby girl.

"3-30-23 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" the Flight Attendant actress wrote on Instagram on April 1, sharing pics of the newborn in the hospital. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief."

