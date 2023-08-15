Game of Thrones Actor Darren Kent Dead at 36

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Game of Thrones family has lost a beloved member.

Actor Darren Kent, who appeared as a goatherd during the season four finale of the HBO series, died on Aug. 11, his rep confirmed. He was 36.

"It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday," Kent's agency Carey Dodd Associates tweeted Aug. 15, noting his parents and best friend were by his side. "Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend."

A cause of death has not yet been shared publicly.

As news of his passing emerged, many fans and fellow industry members paid tribute to Kent on social media.

"Love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, caring soul of a friend, Darren Kent, who sadly passed away on Friday," screenwriter Ben Trebilcook tweeted. "Darren, an Essex writer, actor and director, directed our award winning short You Know Me. A true character who was Always creating and forever upbeat and encouraging, Darren will be sorely missed."