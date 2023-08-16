Anatomy of a Pile-On: What We Learned From Netflix's Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Docuseries

Watch : Amber Heard Gets Honest About Future Acting Career

Sides were taken years before Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ever stepped foot in a Virginia courtroom.

As soon as Heard's allegations of domestic violence against Depp went public in a May 2016 court filing, social media was ablaze with comments, most of them dripping with vitriol directed at the Pirates of the Caribbean star's soon-to-be ex-wife.

While fans who'd adored Depp for decades had their reasons, logical or not, for immediately sticking up for him, just as quickly Heard was labeled a gold-digger, a manipulator or a liar.

Of course, that wasn't the entirety of the online reaction: Plenty of people trashed Depp, breaking out the ever-popular claim that they knew all along that he wasn't a good guy (no matter that they'd never met the man). Others believed Heard without question. And some simply supported her right to speak out.

The skewed war of words is revisited in the new Netflix docuseries Depp v. Heard, another look at the 2022 defamation trial that launched a zillion hot takes, none of which aged well no matter what you believe about who did what to whom.