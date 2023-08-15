New Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Wedding Details Revealed By Celeb Guest 23 Years Later

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Still Has This Dress From '90s Date With Brad Pitt

Over two decades later, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's famous friends are still talking about their epic wedding.

Take, for example, Michael Rapaport, who costarred with Pitt on 1993's True Romance and acted alongside Aniston on Friends. He recently revealed some lavish new details about the exes' 2000 Malibu nuptials.

The confession came to light during an Aug. 14 Watch What Happens Live appearance when host Andy Cohen grilled the comedian about recent Bravo headlines, specifically Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy serving her castmates caviar on Pringles.

"Any time you're serving caviar, let me know," Rapaport approved. "I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding. They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over."

Shocked by the admission, Cohen responded, "How have you been on the show 87 times, and I've never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt's wedding?"

Rapaport then noted he's been "shoveling" down the gourmet spread for the last 23 years, adding, "I'm still eating the caviar from there."