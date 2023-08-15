Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov Dead at 21 After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

The hockey world has a lost a rising star.
Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov has died less than two years after he was first diagnosed with a brain tumor. He was 21.
"It is we great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodion Amirov," his agent Dan Milstein confirmed on Twitter Aug. 14, alongside a black and white photo of Amirov waving at a crowd. "Two years ago, Rodion was diagnosed with a brain tumour. From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career."
He added, "We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile, all of the great things about him. We'd like to thank his doctors, who took great care of him. We'd like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs and his KHL—Salavat Yulayev Ufa team."
Giving a nod to his teams in the National Hockey League and Russia's Kontinental Hockey League that supported the late player after his diagnosis, Milstein continued, "Both did everything possible to help in any way, do whatever was necessary for Rodion and the Amirov family."
"And we'd like to thank hockey fans all over the world who sent notes of encouragement and best wishes over the past two years," his statement concluded. "They meant so much to the Amirov family."
Milstein also confirmed to The Associated Press that the Russia native died Aug. 14 in Munich, Germany. Back in Feb. 2022, in a statement sharing Amirov's diagnosis, the Maple Leafs confirmed that he would be seeking treatment in Germany, adding that in team would "continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process."
The Maple Leafs organization also shared their devastated at the news of Amirov's death.
"Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodin's positively inspired everyone around him and made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto," team president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement. "It's incredibly sad to see a young man with so much promise taken from us so soon."
In addition, his teammates on the Canadian hockey team remembered the late player in moving tributes shared on social media.
"It's incredibly hard to comprehend the loss of Rodion," captain John Tavares posted on Twitter. "His smile and joy for life and hockey was infectious. My teammates and I are grateful for our time spent with him and forever inspired by his courageous fight. Condolences to his loved ones. We'll miss him dearly. #RodionForever."