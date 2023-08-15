Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov Dead at 21 After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The hockey world has a lost a rising star.

Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov has died less than two years after he was first diagnosed with a brain tumor. He was 21.

"It is we great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodion Amirov," his agent Dan Milstein confirmed on Twitter Aug. 14, alongside a black and white photo of Amirov waving at a crowd. "Two years ago, Rodion was diagnosed with a brain tumour. From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career."

He added, "We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile, all of the great things about him. We'd like to thank his doctors, who took great care of him. We'd like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs and his KHL—Salavat Yulayev Ufa team."