We Ranked All of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Movies and You Will Definitely Do a Double-Take

Before Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said goodbye to their on-screen personas in favor of building their own sartorial empire, the 37-year-old twin sisters gifted millennials with a vast library of straight-to-video movies, creating their own cinematic universe with their worldly adventures before releasing their final film together in 2004.

Now, almost 20 years later, Ashley has earned another stamp in her passport: parenthood! The Full House alum welcomed her first child—a baby boy named Otto—with husband Louis Eisner earlier this year, according to multiple reports. Now that's cool to the max.

And we can't think of a better way to celebrate Otto's arrival than by revisiting Mary-Kate and Ashley's movie masterpieces and answering one formidable question: Which one is their best?

So, grab your passport and pack your tinted sunglasses and hair crimper because we're taking a walk down memory lane.