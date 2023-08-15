American Horror Story: Delicate Part One Premiere Date Revealed

Do you feel a chill in the air? A shiver down your spine?
Because American Horror Story: Delicate is on its way, and just in time for spooky season. Part one of the horror franchise's newest installment will premiere Sept. 20 on FX and be available to stream on Hulu.
The announcement was made with the release of a poster for the upcoming season, featuring the much-anticipated return of AHS alum Emma Roberts. In the chilling image, the Scream Queens star is wearing a long, wavy blonde wig and is dressed in gray shift dress. She is cupping her stomach as if she's pregnant, but in place of a baby bump, there is a large black spider with its arms wrapped around the actress. A similarly eerie image of Kim Kardashian, who will have her first major acting part in the series, was also released.
In the new installment—based on Danielle Valentine's new novel Delicate Condition—Emma plays Anna Alcott, a woman desperately trying to have a baby, before slowly becoming convinced there is someone (or something) working against her efforts.
In addition to the 32-year-old and Kim, Cara Delevingne will also play a major role in the series' twelfth installment. But despite being backed by such a star-studded cast, the SKIMS founder's involvement was met with mixed reactions.
Kim's newest creative endeavor, however, was supported by those directly involved in the series.
"She was so lovely and warm," AHS alum Zachary Quinto, who makes a cameo in Delicate, told reporters at the Tribeca Film festival in June. "She seemed really in her element and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."
Show co-creator Ryan Murphy also spoke to the decision to cast the reality star, telling The Hollywood Reporter in April, "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."
And if waiting until September 20 to see all the spine-tingling action feels impossible, click here to relive every moment of this season's trailer.