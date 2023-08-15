American Horror Story: Delicate Part One Premiere Date Revealed

Watch : See Kim Kardashian in Chilling American Horror Story Teaser

Do you feel a chill in the air? A shiver down your spine?

Because American Horror Story: Delicate is on its way, and just in time for spooky season. Part one of the horror franchise's newest installment will premiere Sept. 20 on FX and be available to stream on Hulu.

The announcement was made with the release of a poster for the upcoming season, featuring the much-anticipated return of AHS alum Emma Roberts. In the chilling image, the Scream Queens star is wearing a long, wavy blonde wig and is dressed in gray shift dress. She is cupping her stomach as if she's pregnant, but in place of a baby bump, there is a large black spider with its arms wrapped around the actress. A similarly eerie image of Kim Kardashian, who will have her first major acting part in the series, was also released.

In the new installment—based on Danielle Valentine's new novel Delicate Condition—Emma plays Anna Alcott, a woman desperately trying to have a baby, before slowly becoming convinced there is someone (or something) working against her efforts.