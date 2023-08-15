The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Details Suffering Panic Attacks During Postpartum Depression Journey

Watch : "The Bold Type" Ladies Give Tipsy Dating, Sex & Life Advice

Katie Stevens is reflecting on her experience with postpartum depression.

Nearly six months after the Bold Type star welcomed her first baby Rome with husband Paul DiGiovanni, the 30-year-old is detailing her personal journey.

"If any of you have listened to the episode of the Hold My Hair? podcast that I did, I talked a little bit about how I struggled with some postpartum depression," Katie said in an Aug. 14 Instagram Story video. "I feel like people don't talk about it enough. It looks different for everyone."

As she noted of her experience, "For me, my anxiety got way worse. I was just overwhelmed all the time. And I personally have a severe allergy to asking for help, so I didn't want to do that."

Katie went on to explain that another layer she felt wasn't spoken about too often was "not recognizing yourself."

"Obviously, my role as a mother is one of the best jobs I've ever had in my entire life," she said, "but you go through a period that no one told me about where you just don't recognize yourself."