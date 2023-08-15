Get $140 Worth of Tarte Cosmetics Products for Just $25

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you haven't tried the legendary Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, what are you waiting for? Get your shop on. It's a top-rated, best-selling beauty product that sells once every 12 seconds. Whether you want to try this product for the first time or if you want to restock on your favorite makeup, this is a great time to shop because there's a major discount you cannot miss.
Right now, QVC has a bundle with the Tarte Shape Concealer and Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand in super size versions along with the Tarte Quickie Blending Sponge. If you bought all of those products individually, it would cost $140, but you can get this set for just $25
The Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand is the perfect illuminating accompaniment for the concealer. You can apply it over your under eye concealer, for an effect that QVC describes as "an instant eye lift." You can mix it in with your moisturizer or foundation to get an all-around, luminous glow. Or apply it as a highlighter on the high points of your face. You can even wear it for those no makeup days when you just a want a light glow.
Applying these two products and blending them with the applicator sponge from Tarte is an unbeatable combination. Don't miss out on this deal.
Tarte Super-Size Shape Tape Complexion Trio With Gift Bag
If you're tired of concealers that crease and cake, switch things up with the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer. Go for an illuminating look when you bring the Glow Wand into the mix. And, of course, you can blend it to your heart's desire with this included makeup application sponge.
Check out the difference that the Glow Wand makes in these side-by-side photos.
If you're not set on shopping quite yet, check out these rave reviews from QVC shoppers who bought these Tarte products.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, Glow Wand, and Sponge Reviews
A QVC shopper insisted, "If you never tried, TRY IT!!!! Also use with damp sponge and it goes on flawlessly. The highlighter, my favorite by far!!!!! And I've used many."
Another advised, "Forget all the videos that you can see on YouTube about the dupes for tarte shape tape concealer , this product is amazing and the wand it's the perfect combination because when you have lines and dry skin the wand help to erase those imperfections.!!!!"
A happy customer said, "I have only had this for 2 days and I cant believe how different my face looks. First, the Glow wand is perfect for a beautiful glow under your eyes. Second, the concealer is the BEST concealer I have ever tried. I have tried expensive ones too!! I have dark sun spots and I get acne, the concealer covers them so well. I don't feel like everyone is staring at my saying "ugh"!! Now, I feel like I look pretty. Highly recommend them both!"
Someone else reviewed, "I absolutely love this product set. It is so easy to use and apply and gives the perfect coverage. The formula and texture are great too. I want to buy this as a gift set for all of my friends!"
Another customer shared, "I've used it since it first came out, love it and I have sixty year old skin to boot. It does not crease or look thick at all! I find it better than most of the top dollar concealers!"
A QVC shopper said this set "conceals and highlights. make your eyes look great!"
