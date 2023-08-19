Have Mercy and Take a Look at These Cute Pics of John Stamos and His Son Billy

Watch : Josh Peck Talks Play Dates With Hilary Duff & John Stamos

Full house, fuller heart.

John Stamos may have turned 60 on Aug. 19, but the Full House alum is still a kid at heart, thanks to his 5-year-old son Billy Stamos, whom he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh.

Last November, Stamos revealed the sweett piece of advice that his late friend and Full House co-star Bob Saget gave him about fatherhood. Spoiler alert: The father-son duo who laugh together remain bonded forever.

"For the first few months I didn't feel as connected with my son as I thought I would," Stamos captioned an Instagram video of Billy laughing. "Bob Saget said just wait until the first time he laughs at you. If this doesn't cheer you up on a Wednesday, nothing will."

In addition to sharing the wise words from Saget, Stamos told E! News that is also teaching Billy other valuable lessons, such as the meaning of compassion.

"I just have to lay the foundation of being loving and kind, and teach him to be that," he said. "I think we're pretty good examples, my wife and I. We try to show him it's about service and giving back."