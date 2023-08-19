Have Mercy and Take a Look at These Cute Pics of John Stamos and His Son Billy

John Stamos, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Aug. 19, has generously shared pics of the adventures he's taken with his 5-year-old son Billy over the years.

Full house, fuller heart.

John Stamos may have turned 60 on Aug. 19, but the Full House alum is still a kid at heart, thanks to his 5-year-old son Billy Stamos, whom he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh.

Last November, Stamos revealed the sweett piece of advice that his late friend and Full House co-star Bob Saget gave him about fatherhood. Spoiler alert: The father-son duo who laugh together remain bonded forever.

"For the first few months I didn't feel as connected with my son as I thought I would," Stamos captioned an Instagram video of Billy laughing. "Bob Saget said just wait until the first time he laughs at you. If this doesn't cheer you up on a Wednesday, nothing will."

In addition to sharing the wise words from Saget, Stamos told E! News that is also teaching Billy other valuable lessons, such as the meaning of compassion.

"I just have to lay the foundation of being loving and kind, and teach him to be that," he said. "I think we're pretty good examples, my wife and I. We try to show him it's about service and giving back."

To celebrate the Grandfathered actor's milestone birthday, we're looking back on the cutest pics of Stamos and his son: 

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Red Carpet Pro

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh brought their son Billy Stamos to Disney Junior's "Glow Webs Glow" event celebrating the second season of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends in August 2022.

Instagram/John Stamos
Why So Serious?

The duo rocked serious looks during their trip to NYC in December 2022. 

Instagram/John Stamos
Assembe!

"UFO welcoming committee," Stamos captioned a photo of him and Billy posing with Iron Man in July. 

Instagram/John Stams
Bring Your Son to Work Day

Billy paid Stamos a visit on the set of his Disney+ series Big Shot.

Instagram
Sky High

The father-son pair snuggled at cruising altitude in this pic that was shared in mid-July.

Instagram
Stars and Stripes Forever

Stamos and McHugh hold Billy and celebrate the Fourth of July.

Instagram
Green Thumb

The actor posts a photo of himself gardening with Billy. 

Instagram
Happy New Year!

The People's Choice Awards winner starts off 2019 by posting this precious father-son photo to Instagram.

Instagram
Santa's Nice List

The Stamos trio donned matching outfits and Santa hats in this adorable pic that's perfect for their 2018 Christmas card.

Instagram
Most Wonderful Time of the Year

"Already my favorite Christmas," Stamos captioned a photo of him and his son spending the holiday season at Disney.

Instagram
"GOTV"

While Billy may be too young to vote, the Grandfathered actor encouraged everyone to get out and vote during the 2018 midterms.

Instagram
Splish Splash

In October 2018, the California native took a dip with his son in the pool.

Instagram
Baby's First Fourth

The ER alum is caught leaning over to give his son a kiss on Billy's first Fourth of July.

Instagram
Momma's Favorite Presents

McHugh snapped this adorable pic of her husband and son on her birthday writing, "I'm the luckiest birthday girl in the world to spend today with you two."

Instagram
An Even Fuller House

The sitcom star introduced little Billy to his Full House co-stars Bob Saget and Lori Laughlin.

Instagram
Not Just An Uncle Anymore!

Stamos went from everyone's favorite fictional uncle to real-life dad in April 2018 when he shared the first picture of Billy on Instagram.

