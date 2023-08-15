Don’t Miss These Rare 50% Off Deals on Le Creuset Cookware

Le Creuset sales do not happen very often. Shop these prices before the most popular items sell out.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 15, 2023 2:55 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop HomeE! Insider
E! Insider Shop Le Creuset SaleLe Creuset/ E! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are new home brands emerging every day, but when it comes to cookware there's one that will eternally stand out among the rest: Le Creuset. Le Creuset cookware is a hefty investment for a lot of us, but these are pots and pans that can endure years (if not decades) of use. Le Creuset is such a reliable and sought-after brand for many reasons. The brand has products that are durable, oven-safe, dishwasher-safe, and aesthetically pleasing with lots of gorgeous colors to choose from. I even feel like my food tastes so much better when I use a Le Creuset pan.

Unfortunately, Le Creuset isn't always in my budget, so I'm always looking for deals and sales. Right now, you can save 50% on Le Creuset frying pans, Dutch ovens, stockpots, skillets, and more during the Shop Factory to Table Sale. There are 200+ items on sale. Here are some standout deals.

read
Rare Deal Alert: Save 53% On the Iconic Le Creuset Cast Iron Pan

Le Creuset Deals

Le Creuset Heritage Square Casserole

This easy-to-clean casserole baking dish is great for desserts, marinating meats, and broiling fish. Its lid locks in moisture and heat while baking too.

$115
$69
Le Creuset

Le Creuset Pumpkin Dish

This festive dish has thermal resistance and it's safe safe for freezer, microwave, oven, broiler and dishwasher.

$26
$16
Le Creuset

Le Creuset Classic Rectangular Baking Dish

This classic baking dish is non-porous, non-reactive, scratch-resistant, and resists stains and flavor absorption. 

$40
$24
Le Creuset

Le Creuset Star Relief Marmite with Gold Knob

This Le Creuset favorite is made from dense stoneware that blocks moisture absorption to prevent cracking, crazing and rippling. The exterior resists scratches and stains too. It comes with a star-adorned lid.

$45
$27
Le Creuset

Le Creuset Classic Saucepan with Glass Lid

This saucepan has amazing heat retention to keep food and liquids warm. Plus, it's compatible with all cooktops.

$50
$30
Le Creuset

Le Creuset Traditional Square Skillet Grill

Bring the delicious flavor of outdoor grilling indoors with this skillet grill pan.

$225
$135
Le Creuset

Le Creuset Heritage 3-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set

This set has the core baking essentials. It has one 12 1/2 inch dish (4 qt.), one 10 inch dish (2 1/2 qt.) and one 7 1/2 inch dish (1 1/10 qt.). It's available in many colors.

$195
$135
Le Creuset

Still shopping? Don't miss these deals from the last day of Wayfair's big sale.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!