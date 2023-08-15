Don’t Miss These Rare 50% Off Deals on Le Creuset Cookware

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are new home brands emerging every day, but when it comes to cookware there's one that will eternally stand out among the rest: Le Creuset. Le Creuset cookware is a hefty investment for a lot of us, but these are pots and pans that can endure years (if not decades) of use. Le Creuset is such a reliable and sought-after brand for many reasons. The brand has products that are durable, oven-safe, dishwasher-safe, and aesthetically pleasing with lots of gorgeous colors to choose from. I even feel like my food tastes so much better when I use a Le Creuset pan.
Unfortunately, Le Creuset isn't always in my budget, so I'm always looking for deals and sales. Right now, you can save 50% on Le Creuset frying pans, Dutch ovens, stockpots, skillets, and more during the Shop Factory to Table Sale. There are 200+ items on sale. Here are some standout deals.
Le Creuset Deals
Le Creuset Heritage Square Casserole
This easy-to-clean casserole baking dish is great for desserts, marinating meats, and broiling fish. Its lid locks in moisture and heat while baking too.
Le Creuset Pumpkin Dish
This festive dish has thermal resistance and it's safe safe for freezer, microwave, oven, broiler and dishwasher.
Le Creuset Classic Rectangular Baking Dish
This classic baking dish is non-porous, non-reactive, scratch-resistant, and resists stains and flavor absorption.
Le Creuset Classic Saucepan with Glass Lid
This saucepan has amazing heat retention to keep food and liquids warm. Plus, it's compatible with all cooktops.
Le Creuset Traditional Square Skillet Grill
Bring the delicious flavor of outdoor grilling indoors with this skillet grill pan.
Le Creuset Heritage 3-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set
This set has the core baking essentials. It has one 12 1/2 inch dish (4 qt.), one 10 inch dish (2 1/2 qt.) and one 7 1/2 inch dish (1 1/10 qt.). It's available in many colors.
