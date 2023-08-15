The Originals' Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Are Engaged

Watch : Danielle Campbell Flirts With Danger on "The Originals"

Fans of The Originals will want to sink their teeth into this news.

Costars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell are engaged after more than five years of dating. The couple made the announcement by sharing a series of photos—including one of him holding her in his arms and another of her flashing her diamond ring—to Instagram Aug. 14, with the bride-to-be writing, "You and me."

Afterwards, Danielle and Colin received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from their Originals castmates. "Awww," Claire Holt wrote in the comments, "so happy for you both." Added Phoebe Tonkin, "Love you both." Colin's Flight Attendant costar Kaley Cuoco also joined in on the celebratory notes by writing, "Yay!!!!"

The announcement comes nearly six months after Danielle, who played Davina on The Vampire Diaries spinoff, and Colin, who portrayed Aiden on the show, celebrated their fifth anniversary. The actress marked the milestone in February by sharing a series of photos of the pair to Instagram and writing, "5 years with you."