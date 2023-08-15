The Originals' Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Are Engaged

Fans of The Originals will want to sink their teeth into this news.
Costars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell are engaged after more than five years of dating. The couple made the announcement by sharing a series of photos—including one of him holding her in his arms and another of her flashing her diamond ring—to Instagram Aug. 14, with the bride-to-be writing, "You and me."
Afterwards, Danielle and Colin received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from their Originals castmates. "Awww," Claire Holt wrote in the comments, "so happy for you both." Added Phoebe Tonkin, "Love you both." Colin's Flight Attendant costar Kaley Cuoco also joined in on the celebratory notes by writing, "Yay!!!!"
The announcement comes nearly six months after Danielle, who played Davina on The Vampire Diaries spinoff, and Colin, who portrayed Aiden on the show, celebrated their fifth anniversary. The actress marked the milestone in February by sharing a series of photos of the pair to Instagram and writing, "5 years with you."
Of course, they've known each other for much longer. While Danielle starred on The Originals throughout its five-season run, Colin joined the cast for season two in 2014.
In fact, the Ambulance actor took a stroll down memory lane in October 2019 by sharing photos of the duo from that year and 2014 to Instagram and writing, "Turning back the clock 5 years. Happy Halloween!!"
The post was one of several glimpses Danielle—who was linked to Louis Tomlinson in 2015 and 2016—and Colin have given fans into their romance, such as by sharing pictures from their trips together, giving each other birthday shout-outs and walking red carpets by each other's sides. As she wrote in a 2019 Instagram post, "Truly grateful for this one."
