Selena Gomez Has the Last Laugh After Her Blanket Photo Inspires Viral Memes

Selena Gomez loves this meme like a love song.
After an image she posted to her Instagram Story went viral, the 31-year-old is leaning into the joke. In the August 13 snap, Selena is sitting in a chair, completely wrapped in a blanket save for her head, which is looking off into the distance.
But what started as a simple picture soon took on a life of its own when users started adding their own captions. In fact, Selena got in on the fun, sharing some of her favorite memes onto her Instagram Stories.
Among her favorites was one user's, whose caption read, "Horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying."
"My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in mexico," read the caption of a second, over a black and white version of the photo. "This was taken during a year without rain."
This meme-ification is occurring at the same time rumors are picking up that the Only Murders in the Building actress might be releasing a new single—rumors fueled by hints worthy of Selena's bff and Easter Egg queen herself, Taylor Swift.
Excitement began when fliers posted around cities in Selena's home state of Texas read "SINGLE SOON?" in bold red letters, directing viewers to the website www.illbesinglesoon.com as well as a tear-off phone number to call. The phone number leads to a voicemail with what sounds like Selena's younger sister Gracie Teefey saying, "Hi, I love you sissy, never worry about boyfriends at all," before music starts playing.
Meanwhile the website leads users to a site that looks much like the flier, with the same words "Single soon?" written as well as an option to sign up for updates from Selena. All these clues have led fans to the conclusion that Selena is on the verge of releasing a new song titled, coming as no surprise, "Single Soon."
So when will this new song be released? Selenators have a theory for that, too.
On August 12, Selena and pal Francia Raísa enjoyed a night out together, during which Selena posted a picture of herself at dinner to her Story. Her phone, which is sitting face up on the table, depicts the time 8:25, leading some fans to hypothesize that "Single Soon" is dropping Friday August 25.
Now before this theory gets written off, fans have discovered more evidence supporting the possible easter egg.
On August 26, the night after the song's supposed release date, Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles is hosting an event titled, "Single Soon: Selena Gomez Night," which the venue is advertising on its website.
As for what fans can expect from her new music? Last year, Selena shared some insight in what fans could expect from her third studio album. And fans have already heard one track off the album as she confirmed that "My Mind and Me," which appeared in Selena's documentary of the same name, is among the upwards of 24 tracks on the album.
"‘My Mind and Me' is a little sad," she told Rolling Stone at the time, "but it's also a really nice way of putting a button on the documentary part of life, and then it'll just be fun stories of me living my life and going on dates and having conversations with myself. I feel like it's going be an album that's like, ‘Oh, she's not in that place anymore; she's actually just living life.'"