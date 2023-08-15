Selena Gomez Has the Last Laugh After Her Blanket Photo Inspires Viral Memes

Watch : Selena Gomez & Sister Gracie Support Taylor Swift During L.A. Show

Selena Gomez loves this meme like a love song.

After an image she posted to her Instagram Story went viral, the 31-year-old is leaning into the joke. In the August 13 snap, Selena is sitting in a chair, completely wrapped in a blanket save for her head, which is looking off into the distance.

But what started as a simple picture soon took on a life of its own when users started adding their own captions. In fact, Selena got in on the fun, sharing some of her favorite memes onto her Instagram Stories.

Among her favorites was one user's, whose caption read, "Horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying."

"My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in mexico," read the caption of a second, over a black and white version of the photo. "This was taken during a year without rain."