Michael Oher's Brother Sean Tuohy Jr. Denies Family Made Millions From The Blind Side

Watch : Michael Oher, Subject of "Blind Side" Claims Tuohy Family Lied About Adoption

Sean "SJ" Tuohy Jr. is sharing his side just hours after Michael Oher filed a lawsuit against his family.



The retired NFL player—whose journey served as the inspiration for the movie The Blind Side—recently filed a petition in a Tennessee court, alleging that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy lied about adopting him and instead became his conservators, accusing them of earning millions in the process.

In his filing, Michael claimed that the 2009 movie paid the Tuohys and their two children, SJ and Collins, $225,000 each, plus 2.5 percent of the film's "defined net proceeds."



Now, the family's youngest son is speaking out against the allegations, noting that he can "completely understand" why the former Tennessee Titans player might be upset.

"I'm gonna preface this by saying that I love Mike at 16, I love Mike at 37, and I [will] love him at 67," Sean Touhy Jr., also known as SJ, said during his Aug. 14 appearance on Barstool Radio. "There's not gonna be any dossier or thing that happens that is going to make me say, ‘Screw that guy.' That's not the case."