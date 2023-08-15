Beyoncé Shows Support for Lizzo Amid Lawsuit Controversy

Watch : Beyonce Honors Dancer Who Was Fatally Stabbed While Dancing to Her Music

Beyoncé is saying more than just Lizzo's name.

During her Aug. 14 concert in Atlanta, Beyoncé gave a special shoutout to the "About Damn Time" performer while performing her single, "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)." As she ran down the list of iconic singers mentioned in her song, as seen in videos shared to social media, the "Formation" singer made sure to mention Lizzo's name, adding, "I love you, Lizzo!"

Queen Bey's latest shoutout comes two weeks after social media users pointed out that she did not mention Lizzo's name during an Aug. 1 concert in Massachusetts, leading some to speculate that the omit was connected to the singer's recent legal woes.

However, Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles quickly slammed the notion and Lizzo's name was, in fact, mentioned during her Aug. 7 show in in Maryland.

In early August, three of Lizzo's former dancers filed a lawsuit accusing her of creating a "hostile, abusive work environment."