Mystery Solved: Here’s How To Get Selena Gomez’s Makeup Look From Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building fans love putting the clues together as the episodes air, but there's one part of the plot that you may not have noticed: Selena Gomez's makeup evolution. Makeup Department Head Arielle Toelke explained, "Her eye makeup evolves through the episodes, becoming more sculpted and structured."
And, of course the show's go-to makeup is from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. The brand and Hulu collaborated to give fans a chance to recreate Mabel Mora's look. The "Mabel Mora's Must Haves" collection is a curated assortment of existing products used during filming.
Let's take a look at the products from the collab and some more Rare Beauty must-haves.
Rare Beauty is available at Sephora and RareBeauty.com. You can stream new episodes of Only Murders in the Building every Tuesday on Hulu.
Mabel Mora's Must-Haves
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope
"We always keep her face fresh with the Rare Beauty blush, layering colors and textures, makeup artist Arielle Toelke shared. She used the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, which is a stunning nude mauve shade. Just put a small dot on your face and you can blend it in with your fingers, brush, or sponge.
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush
The cream blush isn't a part of the curated set, but it was also used on the set in combination with the liquid blush. You can use it on its own or layer it over your favorite liquid blush. You can dab it on with your fingers, brush, or a sponge and just quickly blend it.
Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in Humble
This lip liner is so easy to apply thanks to the super creamy formula. It's waterproof to deliver a long-lasting wear. There are several versatile shades to choose from.
Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
Rare Beauty nailed this formula because it's easy-to-build and it's not too wet or too dry. The Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara has uniquely curvy brush with a combination of short and long bristles that give your lashes ample volume. It's ultra-black, water-resistant, and resistant to flaking and smudging.
Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
This eyeliner is easy to apply thanks to its brush with 800 vegan bristles. It delivers perfect precision with ease. The formula is long-lasting, waterproof, and it's resistant to fading, feathering, and flaking. It always looks like you just applied it.
Rare Beauty Always an Optimist 4-In-1 Mist
This spray is a true multitasker. Use it before makeup, in between layers or makeup, or at the end to set it all in place. It's also a great dose of hydration if your look needs a little refresh throughout the day. I love this because it gives me a natural-looking, airbrushed finish without feeling sticky or heavy on my face.
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm in Nearly Neutral
Get the moisture of a lip mask and the look of a gloss with this product that feels incredibly soft on your lips— never sticky. It looks gorgeous on its own or layered over the Kind Words Lip Liner or a matte lipstick.
Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen
This isn't in the Mabel Mora's Must Haves curation, but Arielle Toelke does recommend starting with this tinted moisturizer to get the character's signature look. It gives that glowy look and an instant blurred effect. The Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer has buildable coverage that stays put all day long. The formula is super hydrating and it provides sun protection with SPF 20.
Want to do more shopping inspired by Only Murders in the Building? You'll love these Rare Beauty picks.
—Originally published August 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM PT.