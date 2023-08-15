15 Things You Should Pack To Avoid Checking a Bag at the Airport

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Does anyone actually enjoy being at the airport? You wait in line to check a bag, wait in line to get through security, wait in line to get off the plane, and then wait in line to get your checked bag before waiting for your ride home. Long story short, it's just way too much waiting around when you have better things to do during your travels. If you want to cut down on the airport time, you can skip the checked bag and bring a strategically-packed carry-on bag instead.
If you don't think a carry-on is going to cut it, you just need a few helpful products to make it all work. Stash some small items in this scarf with secret zip-up compartments. Pack your clothes in these compression cubes that take up 60% less space in your bag. Use this foldable duffle for a personal item on your flight home if you shop on trips.
These 15 things will help you maximize your carry-on space so you can hit the ground running as soon as you land.
Carry-On Essentials
Wonhox Large Backpack
This looks like a standard backpack, but it's actually so much cooler since it opens up just like a suitcase. There are so many pockets to help you stay organized including a wet bag, laptop compartment, and a zip-up shoe compartment. Plus, it's made from waterproof fabric. Amazon has 30 colors to choose from. This bag has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wandf for Spirit Airlines Foldable Travel Duffle Bag
If you usually end up shopping while you travel, bring this foldable duffle bag, which you can use as a personal item for your flight home. This bag comes in 19 colors.
Bagail Compression Packing Cubes
Make sure you have all your outfits on your trip with these compression packing cubes, which can save up to 60% space in your luggage, according to the brand. These sets come in many colors and they have 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zero Grid Infinity Scarf with Hidden Pockets Converts to Blanket and Wrap Perfect for Travel
If packing light is not your thing, you need to get creative. This infinity scarf has zip-up pockets, which are perfect for your passport, phone, and wallet. Plus, you can convert it into a blanket or wrap on the flight. Amazon has these in 5 colors.
Melsbrinna Passport Holder Wallet
Instead of separating your passport from your cards, money, and other small essentials, keep everything together in this thoughtfully deisgned wallet. It's waterproof and RFID-blocking. Amazon has these in 34 colors. The Melsbrinna Passport Holder Wallet has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YUJUNKEMAN Hat Clip for Travel- Set of 2
If you love to wear big hats on the beach, they may not fit in your carry-on. If that's the case, you can use one of these hat clips when you travel. This frees up space in your bag and you don't have to leave your favorite accessories behind.
ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag
As someone who likes to be prepared, I know how vital it is to think strategically when I pack. A belt bag is a great way to pack a little extra for your travels. Go hands-free with one of these bags, which come in 40 colors. These belt bags have 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Conair Travel Hair Dryer with Dual Voltage
Hotel hair dryers can be harsh on my hair. This Conair dryer is compact, yet powerful. Plus, it's portable to save some space in your bag. It also comes in blue. The Conair Travel Hair Dryer with Dual Voltage has 19,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vanessa Pro 100% Pure Titanium Flat Iron
You can use this mini flat iron to straighten or curl your hair. It's a top-rated Amazon product with 10,100+ 5-star reviews.
Gillette Venus Extra Smooth On The Go Women's Razor Handle + 1 Blade Refill + 1 Travel Case
This mini razor is ideal for travel. It comes in a travel-friendly case and it easily fits in your bag. Amazon shoppers left 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews for this product.
Lisapack 8ML Atomizer Perfume Spray Bottle for Travel
Can't live without your favorite perfume? Put some in this TSA-friendly atomizer spray bottle. It even comes with a little funnel, so you won't spill as you fill it up. There are a bunch of colors to choose from. This product has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer Case Foldable
Don't let your jewelry get tangled as you travel. Organize your favorite pieces with this case that stays flat in your suitcase. It comes in 9 colors and has 9,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wet Brush Mini Detangling Brush
Make sure your trip is full of good hair days with this brush that's great for wet and dry hair. This top-rated hair tool comes in many colors and has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lingito Travel Folding Toothbrush (6 Pack)
Stay on top of your dental routine with one of these folding toothbrushes. These sets have 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries
Bring your favorite toiletries in these TSA-friendly, leakproof containers. This set has 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
