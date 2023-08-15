15 Things You Should Pack To Avoid Checking a Bag at the Airport

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Does anyone actually enjoy being at the airport? You wait in line to check a bag, wait in line to get through security, wait in line to get off the plane, and then wait in line to get your checked bag before waiting for your ride home. Long story short, it's just way too much waiting around when you have better things to do during your travels. If you want to cut down on the airport time, you can skip the checked bag and bring a strategically-packed carry-on bag instead.

If you don't think a carry-on is going to cut it, you just need a few helpful products to make it all work. Stash some small items in this scarf with secret zip-up compartments. Pack your clothes in these compression cubes that take up 60% less space in your bag. Use this foldable duffle for a personal item on your flight home if you shop on trips.

These 15 things will help you maximize your carry-on space so you can hit the ground running as soon as you land.