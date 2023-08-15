Former NFL Player Alex Collins Dead at 28

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The NFL has lost a treasured teammate.

Former running back Alex Collins—who previously played for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens—died in a motorcycle accident, the Seahawks shared Aug. 14. He was 28.

In a tribute, the organization called him a "beloved teammate and fan favorite during his two tenures with the team."

Collins was riding his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K motorcycle in Lauderdale Lakes, a city located near his hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Aug. 13 at around 10:20 p.m. when his vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Suburban SUV, according to a Broward County Sheriff's Office report obtained by NFL.com. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning," Collins' family said in a statement issued through the Seahawks following the fatal incident. "Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality."