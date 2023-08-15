Former NFL Player Alex Collins Dead at 28

The NFL has lost a treasured teammate.
Former running back Alex Collins—who previously played for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens—died in a motorcycle accident, the Seahawks shared Aug. 14. He was 28.
In a tribute, the organization called him a "beloved teammate and fan favorite during his two tenures with the team."
Collins was riding his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K motorcycle in Lauderdale Lakes, a city located near his hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Aug. 13 at around 10:20 p.m. when his vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Suburban SUV, according to a Broward County Sheriff's Office report obtained by NFL.com. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning," Collins' family said in a statement issued through the Seahawks following the fatal incident. "Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality."
The family statement continued, "We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief."
Seahawks executive VP and general manager John Schneider also touched on the loss for the football community, saying, "Alex's infectious smile and classic river dance skills will forever be missed. Alex would light up a room and was beloved by our entire building."
Collins was drafted by the Seahawks in 2016, joined the Ravens for the 2017 and 2018 seasons and eventually returned to Seattle for two years.
"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family."
The athlete got his start playing football on a national stage during his time at the University of Arkansas, where he majored in criminal justice. "Miss hearing those hog calls," he shared on social media in 2017. "forever a razorback."
After his time in the NFL, he went on to play with the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League.
Per his Instagram bio, Collins embraced the motto, "He Who is Not Courageous Enough to Take Risks Will Accomplish Nothing in Life. Don't Wait for Opportunity, Create it."