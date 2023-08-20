Why Teen Mom's Leah Messer Said She Needed to Breakup With Ex-Fiancé Jaylan Mobley

Watch : Teen Mom's Maci & Cheyenne on Navigating Co-Parenting & Marriage

Leah Messer is 31 and living her best life.

Nearly a year removed from her engagement to army officer Jaylan Mobley, "I needed that breakup," the Teen Mom star confessed in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I've learned a lot from my last breakup and, moving forward, I do feel like my life is just beginning."

Sure, she packed quite a bit into her first three decades. The 16 and Pregnant alum welcomed 13-year-old twins Aleeah and Aliannah with first husband Corey Simms while still in high school and 10-year-old Adalynn with her second spouse Jeremy Calvert, a delivery marred by complications that led to an eventual pain pill addiction.

After getting clean, she came clean about every last hardship she experienced, detailing everything from sexual abuse to suicidal thoughts in her unflinching 2020 memoir Hope, Grace, & Faith.

And yet, to borrow a turn of phrase from another MTV stalwart, the rest is still unwritten.