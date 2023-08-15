Orange Is the New Black's Taryn Manning Admits to Affair With Married Man

Watch : Taryn Manning Receives Emotional Message From Late Father

Taryn Manning is coming clean.

The Orange Is the New Black alum confessed to having an affair with an unnamed married man and apologized for sharing a since-deleted video of herself addressing his wife—once she learned he wasn't single.

"Over the past few days, I've had some time to reflect on the situation I've been dealing with," Manning began in a candid Instagram statement posted on Aug. 14. "I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should've just dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family."

She continued, "I felt a lot of Guilty After exposing everything and thought maybe the best resolution to the situation would be to say I lied about it all, but that is not the truth."

Owning up to the affair, the 44-year-old admitted to having "a relationship with somebody who was married and told me he would leave his wife."