The Blind Side Subject Sean Tuohy Breaks Silence on Michael Oher’s Adoption Allegations

Watch : Michael Oher, Subject of "Blind Side" Claims Tuohy Family Lied About Adoption

Sean Tuohy is defending his family from "insulting" allegations.

The Tuohy patriarch—played by Tim McGraw in the 2009 movie The Blind Side—spoke out to explain his side after former NFL player Michael Oher filed legal paperwork alleging the family had lied about adopting him as a teen.

Michael, now 37, alleges Sean and wife Leigh Anne Tuohy (played by Sandra Bullock onscreen) "falsely advised" him to sign a document in 2004 that made them his conservators—giving them the legal power to complete business deals in his name—after he turned 18 years old, according to the petition obtained by E! News Aug. 14. The athlete accuses the Tuohys of having "enriched themselves" and profited from the "lie" by taking their life story to the big screen.

Sean reacted to the filing Aug. 14, telling the Daily Memphian that his family is "devastated" over the allegations.

"It's upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children," he said. "But we're going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16."