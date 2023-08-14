Busy Philipps Reflects on Struggle to Be Diagnosed With ADHD

Watch : Busy Philipps Reveals Her FAVORITE One-Hit Wonder

Busy Philipps is getting vulnerable about her health journey.

The Cougar Town actress recently shared that before she was diagnosed with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), her symptoms manifested in a variety of different ways that impacted her daily life.

"If you listen to the pod, you know i've had the same realization in recent years as @trevornoah," Busy captioned an Aug. 12 Instagram Story of a clip from Trevor Noah's 2022 60 Minutes interview, which showed the comedian describing his own struggles with the disorder. "My adhd presented as depression/anxiety/low self esteem for YEARS before i was properly diagnosed."

As for the one remedy that help control the issue? "Medication for adhd is the only thing that has EVER helped alleviate those feelings for me," she wrote, "which is why the drug shortage caused by government regulation on production of it has been so truly devastating to me and so many other people."

Empathizing with those in the same boat, Busy added, "I know people have thoughts about stimulants but if your brain needs them, you understand—it makes a huge difference in my ability to simply exist daily without feeling like an actual garbage human."