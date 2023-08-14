Ashley Olsen Gives Birth to First Baby: Everything to Know About Husband Louis Eisner

Watch : Ashley Olsen MARRIES Louis Eisner

Parenthood? You got it, dude.

Ashley Olsen, 37, and her husband Louis Eisner, 35, have privately welcomed a baby boy, who the pair have named Otto, according to multiple outlets.

TMZ's report states that their son was born a few months ago, though the couple has yet to comment publicly on their newest addition. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn't heard back.

The fact that the pair are remaining mum should come as no surprise, as both Ashley and twin Mary-Kate have been notoriously private about their personal lives over the years, with The Row designer and Louis' relationship being no exception.

In July 2021, Mary-Kate told i-D shared that the reason for the sisters' privacy is simple: "We were raised to be discreet people."

