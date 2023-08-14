Ashley Olsen Gives Birth to First Baby: Everything to Know About Husband Louis Eisner

Parenthood? You got it, dude.
Ashley Olsen, 37, and her husband Louis Eisner, 35, have privately welcomed a baby boy, who the pair have named Otto, according to multiple outlets.
TMZ's report states that their son was born a few months ago, though the couple has yet to comment publicly on their newest addition. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn't heard back.
The fact that the pair are remaining mum should come as no surprise, as both Ashley and twin Mary-Kate have been notoriously private about their personal lives over the years, with The Row designer and Louis' relationship being no exception.
In July 2021, Mary-Kate told i-D shared that the reason for the sisters' privacy is simple: "We were raised to be discreet people."
So, who is Ashley's husband Louis Eisner? Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the new dad.
Who is Louis Eisner?
A California native, Louis Eisner is an artist. His mother is photographer and jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, and he went to Columbia University where he studied art history, per a 2010 conversation with Interview Magazine. His father is Eric Eisner, a movie and music executive as well as the former president of the David Geffen Company.
He moved to New York in 2006 and launched his career with internships at Sotheby's and Deitch Projects.
When did Louis Eisner and Ashley start dating?
Louis and the Full House star were first linked in 2017 when they were spotted out together on multiple occasions. In 2018, the two were seen taking a PDA-packed walk together, with a source telling E! News at the time that they "seemed very comfortable with each other. [Louis] had his arm around her and they were talking the whole time."
When did Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen get married?
In 2019, the couple sparked engagement rumors when Ashley was seen dining with Louis with a ring on that finger; however, the two never confirmed the rumors.
Their nuptials occurred in a small, private ceremony in December 2022, per People. A source told the outlet that both of Ashley's sisters were in attendance—Mary-Kate as well as Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen. Page Six reported that the ceremony took place in a home in Bel-Air.
What does the couple like to do together?
Though public sightings of Louis and Ashley are rare, the couple have been seen grabbing dinner at a French restaurant in NYC, celebrating Ashley's 36th birthday with a dinner date, vacationing together in Italy and gracing the occasional red carpet together. They also like to get outside and enjoy time in the outdoors together—complete with a machete.