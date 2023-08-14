Ashley Olsen Privately Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen got her passport to parenthood.
The Full House alum welcomed her first child—a baby boy named Otto—with husband Louis Eisner earlier this year, according multiple reports.
The baby news comes less than a year after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. Held in late December, the private nuptials was attended by a small group of friends and family, including Ashley's twin Mary-Kate Olsen and their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen, per People.
While the 37-year-old has been with Louis since at least 2017, the actress-turned-fashion designer has kept a tight-lipped on their romance. In fact, the pair made their red carpet debut in 2021 and have only only made a handful of public appearances together.
Why is that? "We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate explained in a 2021 interview with i-D, with Ashley explaining how the mindset has seeped into their fashion sense. "I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference. But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal."
Both Ashley and Mary-Kate have largely kept away from the spotlight since shifting their focus from acting to fashion more than a decade ago. However, the twins have continued to lean on each other, overseeing their labels The Row and Elizabeth and James together as business partners.
"We like working together and we like having that dialogue," Ashley told i-D. "Our instincts are kind of the same. But I think what's great is that we have each other to lean on. And managing design is one thing and then also running the business side is another and I think you have a lot of decisions to make."
She added at the time, "I mean, when you put those two things together, there's a lot of decisions to make on a daily basis, so I think we feel fortunate that we can have that dialogue and divide and conquer a bit."
E! News has reached out to Ashley's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.