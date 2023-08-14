Ashley Olsen Privately Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Louis Eisner

Watch : Ashley Olsen MARRIES Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen got her passport to parenthood.

The Full House alum welcomed her first child—a baby boy named Otto—with husband Louis Eisner earlier this year, according multiple reports.

The baby news comes less than a year after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. Held in late December, the private nuptials was attended by a small group of friends and family, including Ashley's twin Mary-Kate Olsen and their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen, per People.

While the 37-year-old has been with Louis since at least 2017, the actress-turned-fashion designer has kept a tight-lipped on their romance. In fact, the pair made their red carpet debut in 2021 and have only only made a handful of public appearances together.

Why is that? "We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate explained in a 2021 interview with i-D, with Ashley explaining how the mindset has seeped into their fashion sense. "I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference. But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal."