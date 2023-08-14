Sofia Richie Reveals How Dad Lionel Richie Influences Her Beauty Routine

Consider Sofia Richie influenced by none other than her dad.
The model may have inspired some of the biggest beauty and fashion trends of the year but she recently revealed that her famous father Lionel Richie is the OG influencer in her family.
"I get a lot of my beauty advice from my dad," Sofia told Refinery29 in an interview published Aug. 8. "It's been that way for my entire life...He gives me all his little hacks. He's my queen."
The 24-year-old credited the legendary singer for offering the best beauty recs, including how to prep her skin before getting married to Elliot Grainge in the South of France back in April.
"The night before my wedding, he was like, 'You're going to go to bed because nothing is going to cover up bags,'" Sofia recalled her dad's pep talk. "And I was like, 'You're right, queen, you're right.'"
She added, "If I have any skin issues, medical issues, hair issues, nail issues, he's my first call. He knows how to look great."
Sofia isn't exaggerating either, as she noted the 74-year-old is the one who taught her about the importance of skincare at a young age.
"He's the first person that told me I should wear lotion every day," she said. "I remember as a kid, I would cry putting my lotion on because I didn't like putting it on so much. And my dad would be like, 'No, you're putting the lotion on all over.'"
After following her dad's words of wisdom for so long, Sofia is now trying to influence Elliot's routine.
"You know what's crazy, is my husband doesn't put lotion all over his body," she revealed. "And when we first started dating, I was like, 'I don't understand.' Get out of the shower and air dry...and then move on with your life? I just can't."
And while the music executive might not be as well versed in beauty as his wife or father-in-law, that doesn't mean he didn't win over their hearts.
"I've known Elliot since he was 9 years old if you can believe that," Lionel told E! News in April. "So I vetted the kid. I know who he is. I know his people. They're happy, and they're in love. And if you wish for anything for your kid, you want someone to love your kid as much as I love my kid."
As Lionel put it, "And he loves my kid. So, I'm very happy."