Sofia Richie Reveals How Dad Lionel Richie Influences Her Beauty Routine

Consider Sofia Richie influenced by none other than her dad.

The model may have inspired some of the biggest beauty and fashion trends of the year but she recently revealed that her famous father Lionel Richie is the OG influencer in her family.

"I get a lot of my beauty advice from my dad," Sofia told Refinery29 in an interview published Aug. 8. "It's been that way for my entire life...He gives me all his little hacks. He's my queen."

The 24-year-old credited the legendary singer for offering the best beauty recs, including how to prep her skin before getting married to Elliot Grainge in the South of France back in April.

"The night before my wedding, he was like, 'You're going to go to bed because nothing is going to cover up bags,'" Sofia recalled her dad's pep talk. "And I was like, 'You're right, queen, you're right.'"

She added, "If I have any skin issues, medical issues, hair issues, nail issues, he's my first call. He knows how to look great."