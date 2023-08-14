Why Millie Bobby Brown Is Ready to Move on From Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for life after the upside down.
The Stranger Things star shared why she is looking forward to wrapping up filming the final season of the hit Netflix series, which has been a major part of her life since she was just 11-years-old.
"I think I'm ready," Millie told Women's Wear Daily in an interview published Aug. 14. "It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year. You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life."
And in addition to life outside Hawkins, the 19-year-old's next chapter includes tying the knot with fiancé Jake Bongiovi. But while she and the 21-year-old, whose dad is rocker Jon Bon Jovi, have shared glimpses into their relationship over the last few years—including Jake's April proposal—Millie suggests that when it comes to their actual nuptials, they'll be keeping things a little more private.
"I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once," the Enola Holmes star explained. "And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me. So I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest. I can say that the planning is going—it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life."
And for Millie, it's part of a larger shift to putting less of her life on social media.
"I personally feel it wasn't adding anything to my life," she noted. "And I felt positive when I didn't have it on my phone. I just felt like I could live my life with more confidence and freedom, mental freedom without social media. I just feel better for it. But that doesn't mean that the good social media I don't get to see: I just have a wonderful team that kind of censors it all, so that I can protect myself."
But it's safe to say Millie has enough on her plate to fulfill her IRL. Come September, her novel Nineteen Steps will hit stands, a tale that recounts Millie's family history set in 1940s Bethnal Green, London.
"I think it's nice for people to have a look through a window and see how my heart is, because so many people love my characters and are interested in my characters. But for people to actually—I try to keep a lot of people out," she confessed. "I draw the curtains because I believe in privacy for my own sanity really, just to keep people out and lock that fence."
But this is one project Millie is excited to let people in for. As she put it: "It's nice to be able to open the curtains and let people see what I'm interested in, and to share that joy with others and see if they're interested in what I'm interested in."