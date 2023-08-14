Why Millie Bobby Brown Is Ready to Move on From Stranger Things

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown's NYC Outing With Fiance Jake Bongiovi & Family

Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for life after the upside down.

The Stranger Things star shared why she is looking forward to wrapping up filming the final season of the hit Netflix series, which has been a major part of her life since she was just 11-years-old.

"I think I'm ready," Millie told Women's Wear Daily in an interview published Aug. 14. "It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year. You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life."

And in addition to life outside Hawkins, the 19-year-old's next chapter includes tying the knot with fiancé Jake Bongiovi. But while she and the 21-year-old, whose dad is rocker Jon Bon Jovi, have shared glimpses into their relationship over the last few years—including Jake's April proposal—Millie suggests that when it comes to their actual nuptials, they'll be keeping things a little more private.