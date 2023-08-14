You Missed This Stylish Taylor Swift Easter Egg in Red, White & Royal Blue

This look never goes out of style.
This small detail in Red, White & Royal Blue currently has Swfities in a flutter. In one of the movie's first scenes, the character of Princess Beatrice, played by Ellie Bamber, can be seen wearing a beaded blue gown that may look oh so familiar to fans of Taylor Swift. After all, it's the same one the Grammy winner dons in her 2014 music video for "Blank Space."
An eagle-eyed fan captured the moment in an Aug. 12 TikTok, captioning clip of the scene in the Prime Video rom-com and Taylor's music video, "i literally 'dropped everything now' and ran to youtube to check if it was the same the second i saw it." In the background of the TikTok, Taylor's "London Boy" aptly plays.
And the original poster wasn't the only one who was left breathless over the fashionable easter egg.
"RECOGNIZED THAT INSTANTLY," commented one fan, while another added, "OMG THATS WHY! I knew I recognized it but couldn't put a finger on it."
Red, White & Royal Blue, which debuted on Aug. 11, sees the relationship between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States, and Britain's fictional Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) develop from enemies into something much deeper.
And though the stars of the film, which is based on the BookTok favorite novel Casey McQuiston, have not been able to promote the movie due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, both Taylor and Nicholas shared glimpses behind the scene while filming the movie last year.
"That's a WRAP on Red White & Royal Blue!!," Nicholas captioned an August 2022 Instagram post alongside Taylor and costar Aneesh Sheth. "I'm not allowed to show you anything in costume, so here's a picture of me with some mates on my last day as Henry. So much love to everyone involved."
Taylor also shared a video of him and his British counterpart confirming the end of filming, which the 31-year-old captioned, "I wish I could share more than this video, but I promise it's worth the wait. Thank you to EVERYONE who worked to bring this world to life, OH WHAT A SUMMER!"