You Missed This Stylish Taylor Swift Easter Egg in Red, White & Royal Blue

This small detail in Red, White & Royal Blue currently has Swfities in a flutter. In one of the movie's first scenes, the character of Princess Beatrice, played by Ellie Bamber, can be seen wearing a beaded blue gown that may look oh so familiar to fans of Taylor Swift. After all, it's the same one the Grammy winner dons in her 2014 music video for "Blank Space."

An eagle-eyed fan captured the moment in an Aug. 12 TikTok, captioning clip of the scene in the Prime Video rom-com and Taylor's music video, "i literally 'dropped everything now' and ran to youtube to check if it was the same the second i saw it." In the background of the TikTok, Taylor's "London Boy" aptly plays.

And the original poster wasn't the only one who was left breathless over the fashionable easter egg.

"RECOGNIZED THAT INSTANTLY," commented one fan, while another added, "OMG THATS WHY! I knew I recognized it but couldn't put a finger on it."