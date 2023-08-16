Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share the Hardest Part of Daughter Carly's Adoption

Watch : Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Gets Candid About Husband Tyler Baltierra

Some families have a collection of home movies, Teen Mom OGs Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have an app for that.

With 8-year-old Nova growing more curious about why her parents placed eldest daughter Carly for adoption shortly after her 2009 birth, "We probably will show her our original 16 and Pregnant just to give her a lot more context to why we do what we did," Tyler revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News. "She would get it. She's pretty wise for her age."

Mom and Dad, however, will "need a day just to ourselves with no other kids," admitted Catelynn, also mom to daughters Vaeda, 4, and Rya, 23 months, "because we'll be a hot mess the whole time watching it with her."

While the absence of Carly—who lives with her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis—still aches 14 years later, said Catelynn, "It's harder on me to see the effect that it has on my children."