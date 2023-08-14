Tracy Morgan Shares He's Been Taking Ozempic for Weight Loss

Watch : Drs. Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif on Weight Loss Drug Ozempic

When it comes to Tracy Morgan's weight loss, he admits that Ozempic is doing most of the heavy lifting.

The 30 Rock alum, 54, recently shared insight into his health and fitness journey, explaining that while he goes to the gym every morning, the Type-2 diabetes drug has also helped him slim down.

"That's how this weight got lost," he said on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Aug. 14. "I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic."

He quipped, "I ain't letting it go!"

And when co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked if he was serious about using the medication for weight loss, Tracy confirmed he's been taking weekly injections. "I take Ozempic every Thursday," he shared. "It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."

Of course, The Longest Yard actor isn't the only celebrity to discuss the hot topic in recent years.