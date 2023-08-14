Tracy Morgan Shares He's Been Taking Ozempic for Weight Loss

When it comes to Tracy Morgan's weight loss, he admits that Ozempic is doing most of the heavy lifting.
The 30 Rock alum, 54, recently shared insight into his health and fitness journey, explaining that while he goes to the gym every morning, the Type-2 diabetes drug has also helped him slim down.
"That's how this weight got lost," he said on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Aug. 14. "I went and got a prescription, and I got Ozempic."
He quipped, "I ain't letting it go!"
And when co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked if he was serious about using the medication for weight loss, Tracy confirmed he's been taking weekly injections. "I take Ozempic every Thursday," he shared. "It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos."
Of course, The Longest Yard actor isn't the only celebrity to discuss the hot topic in recent years.
Fellow comedian Chelsea Handler previously opened up about her experience with Ozempic, revealing that her "anti-aging doctor" prescribed her the medication without her realizing it.
"I didn't even know I was on it," the actress noted on the Jan. 25 episode of Call Her Daddy. "She said, 'If you ever want to drop five pounds, this is good.'"
Others address the controversy of taking Ozempic head-on, including Raven-Symoné.
The That's So Raven actress, who has been candid about her own health and weight loss journey, recently shared her honest thoughts on the trend.
"I think it's very important we understand certain medications are made for certain people," the former Disney Channel star told E! News' Francesca Amiker in July, "and to not take that away just for glamazon purposes."
Raven continued, "Do what you gotta do, just make sure you save the medication for the people who actually need it."
