Hilary Duff's Relatable Wellness Approach Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Watch : Hilary Duff Opens Up on Motherhood: "I'm A Really Fun Mom"

Tapping into bizarre wellness practices is so yesterday for Hilary Duff.

While the Lizzie McGuire alum has tried her fair share of hippie-dippie treatments, she recently opened up about the simple, yet effective wellness advice she received and how it transformed her self-care approach.

"Stay hydrated, get enough sleep, and do what works for you," she put it simply in an interview with Bustle published Aug. 11. "I think everyone's doing so much these days."

The former Disney Channel star, who is a mom Luca, 11, Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, explained why rest and relaxation are necessary practices—not just for her but for everyone.

"What I've learned is how important it is to be still and quiet, hunkered down in our house together, not feeling like we have to fill every moment of every day with something exciting for the kids or myself," she explained. "We're so overstimulated that just winding down is important."