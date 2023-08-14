Hilary Duff's Relatable Wellness Approach Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Tapping into bizarre wellness practices is so yesterday for Hilary Duff.
While the Lizzie McGuire alum has tried her fair share of hippie-dippie treatments, she recently opened up about the simple, yet effective wellness advice she received and how it transformed her self-care approach.
"Stay hydrated, get enough sleep, and do what works for you," she put it simply in an interview with Bustle published Aug. 11. "I think everyone's doing so much these days."
The former Disney Channel star, who is a mom Luca, 11, Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, explained why rest and relaxation are necessary practices—not just for her but for everyone.
"What I've learned is how important it is to be still and quiet, hunkered down in our house together, not feeling like we have to fill every moment of every day with something exciting for the kids or myself," she explained. "We're so overstimulated that just winding down is important."
So, what does the How I Met Your Father star squeeze in R&R into her schedule? She finds moments to herself.
"This sounds really weird, but sometimes when my kids are off to school and my dogs go on romps with the dog walker, my house will be quiet for an hour or two," she said, "and I just walk around and rearrange things. It's so nice."
She noted how fitness has become another way to unwind.
"Playing tennis has also helped with my stress and overthinking," she shared, "because there's so much to learn and think about when you're playing that your brain really shuts off and takes a break."
She added, "I take a lot of baths. I read, or I scroll, or I'll have a glass of wine or two."
And when all that fails, she turns to true-crime podcasts.
"I used to be really into murder," she admitted. "I've gotten a little tamer as I've gotten older. I recently listened to The Retrievals, about the Yale nurse who was stealing fentanyl from the girls getting [egg retrievals]."
Hey, now! For Hilary, it's all a balancing act.