Chrisley Family Announces New Reality Show Amid Todd and Julie's Prison Sentences

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley Haven't Spoken Since Entering Prison

The Chrisleys are returning to TV.

Eight months after Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley began their respective 12 and seven-year prison sentences for bank and tax fraud, the Chrisley Knows Best alums' kids announced they are filming an upcoming reality series about their new normal.

The untitled project—developed by Scout Productions—will document the pivotal next chapter for Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley, as well as their niece Chloe Chrisley, who Savanah assumed guardianship of earlier this year, and their grandma "Nanny" Faye Chrisley.

"The time was right to share our story and we couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions," Savannah said in an Aug. 14 press release. "They're ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives. We're so happy to be back."

A network on which the series will premiere will be announced at a future date.