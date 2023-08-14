Chrisley Family Announces New Reality Show Amid Todd and Julie's Prison Sentences

The Chrisleys are returning to TV.
Eight months after Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley began their respective 12 and seven-year prison sentences for bank and tax fraud, the Chrisley Knows Best alums' kids announced they are filming an upcoming reality series about their new normal.
The untitled project—developed by Scout Productions—will document the pivotal next chapter for Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley, as well as their niece Chloe Chrisley, who Savanah assumed guardianship of earlier this year, and their grandma "Nanny" Faye Chrisley.
"The time was right to share our story and we couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions," Savannah said in an Aug. 14 press release. "They're ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives. We're so happy to be back."
A network on which the series will premiere will be announced at a future date.
Savannah recently teased a new family show was in the works while also shooting down rumors that a documentary about her parents' legal woes was being made.
"First off, I want to set the record straight—there is no family documentary that's happening," the Unlocked podcast host told fans on her Instagram Story July 20. "Me, Chase, the kids, and Nannie are filming a new reality show and we've partnered with an amazing production company to do this and it's going to be the first reality show that we've done. But when it comes to a documentary, not happening."
Savannah added that any documentary about Todd and Julie's time behind bars that is being made is "based off lies" and does not have permission from the family.
However, the 26-year-old promised their upcoming series will showcase "everything that's going down" amid her parents' prison stays, including, "calls with mom and dad."
Since being convicted of bank and tax fraud last November, Todd and Julie have maintained their innocence and are in the process of trying to appeal their federal convictions.
