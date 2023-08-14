Raise a Glass to Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Schwartz's Shocking Blond Hair Transformation

Tom Schwartz is SUR-ving up a new looks these days.
The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond hair transformation over the weekend while out at the Mondrian hotel in Los Angeles.
In an Instagram photo posted by a fan named Amanda on Aug. 12, the reality star rocked freshly dyed locks while wearing a black sweater and black pants as he flashed a smile. Amanda captioned the snapshot, "blondes have more fun."
While Schwartz has yet to share his own photos of the makeover, the lighter look is definitely a new vibe for the Bravo star.
Perhaps fans will get to see what inspired the TomTom co-owner to ditch his usually dark locks on the upcoming 11th season of VPR, which has been filming all summer in the wake of Tom Sandoval's shocking affair scandal with costar Raquel Leviss.
Following the controversy earlier this year, Schwartz spoke out about wanting to distance himself from the backlash surrounding his longtime BFF and business partner.
"It's incredibly messed up," the 40-year-old said on the June 12 episode of Fox's reality show Stars on Mars. "It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I'm somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I'm not. Because there's just no excuse for it."
And while he didn't condone Sandoval cheating on then-girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix, he also didn't want to be dragged into the drama by association.
"Ultimately, that's his life," Schwartz continued. "I did not have an affair. I am not him. It's just so strange that I've been absolutely mired in this. It's taken on almost a life of its own. And after this, I'm stepping away from it permanently."
However, since then, Sandoval has slowly been reintegrating back into the friend group he once had before the betrayal. In fact, Sandoval joined Schwartz and other costars on the cast trip to Lake Tahoe in July. And just last week, he was photographed with Madix for the first time since she vowed to never speak to her ex again during the explosive season 10 reunion.
