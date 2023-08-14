Raise a Glass to Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Schwartz's Shocking Blond Hair Transformation

Watch : Where Tom Schwartz Stands With Tom Sandoval After Scandoval

Tom Schwartz is SUR-ving up a new looks these days.

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond hair transformation over the weekend while out at the Mondrian hotel in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram photo posted by a fan named Amanda on Aug. 12, the reality star rocked freshly dyed locks while wearing a black sweater and black pants as he flashed a smile. Amanda captioned the snapshot, "blondes have more fun."

While Schwartz has yet to share his own photos of the makeover, the lighter look is definitely a new vibe for the Bravo star.

Perhaps fans will get to see what inspired the TomTom co-owner to ditch his usually dark locks on the upcoming 11th season of VPR, which has been filming all summer in the wake of Tom Sandoval's shocking affair scandal with costar Raquel Leviss.

Following the controversy earlier this year, Schwartz spoke out about wanting to distance himself from the backlash surrounding his longtime BFF and business partner.