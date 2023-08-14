Raise a Glass to Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Schwartz's Shocking Blond Hair Transformation

You might not recognize Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz after the Bravo star recently ditched his brunette locks for a freshly dyed blond 'do. See his unexpected new look.

By Brett Malec Aug 14, 2023 4:10 PMTags
HairBravoVanderpump RulesTransformationNBCUTom Schwartz
Watch: Where Tom Schwartz Stands With Tom Sandoval After Scandoval

Tom Schwartz is SUR-ving up a new looks these days.

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond hair transformation over the weekend while out at the Mondrian hotel in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram photo posted by a fan named Amanda on Aug. 12, the reality star rocked freshly dyed locks while wearing a black sweater and black pants as he flashed a smile. Amanda captioned the snapshot, "blondes have more fun."

While Schwartz has yet to share his own photos of the makeover, the lighter look is definitely a new vibe for the Bravo star.

Perhaps fans will get to see what inspired the TomTom co-owner to ditch his usually dark locks on the upcoming 11th season of VPR, which has been filming all summer in the wake of Tom Sandoval's shocking affair scandal with costar Raquel Leviss.

Following the controversy earlier this year, Schwartz spoke out about wanting to distance himself from the backlash surrounding his longtime BFF and business partner.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Everything We Know (So Far)

"It's incredibly messed up," the 40-year-old said on the June 12 episode of Fox's reality show Stars on Mars. "It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I'm somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I'm not. Because there's just no excuse for it."

And while he didn't condone Sandoval cheating on then-girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix, he also didn't want to be dragged into the drama by association.

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston Rossdale Makes Live Music Debut

2

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Pack on the PDA at Drake Concert in L.A.

3

Billy Porter Slams Anna Wintour Over Harry Styles’ Vogue Cover

"Ultimately, that's his life," Schwartz continued. "I did not have an affair. I am not him. It's just so strange that I've been absolutely mired in this. It's taken on almost a life of its own. And after this, I'm stepping away from it permanently."

However, since then, Sandoval has slowly been reintegrating back into the friend group he once had before the betrayal. In fact, Sandoval joined Schwartz and other costars on the cast trip to Lake Tahoe in July. And just last week, he was photographed with Madix for the first time since she vowed to never speak to her ex again during the explosive season 10 reunion.

While we eagerly await the new season, keep reading for more epic celebrity hair transformations.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Instagram
Brian Austin Green

The '90s heartthrob debuted a newly shaved head, sharing on Instagram that "it's for work."

Joy Malone/WireImage; Instagram
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix
Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Getty Images/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Kim Kardashian

In July 2023, the SKIMS founder debuted a short bob, bringing to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature style in recent years.

Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Instagram
Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Getty Images; Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty Images, Instagram
Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Pascal Le Segretain, Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

Instagram
Camila Cabello

On May 15, the pop star opted for a bold hair color, rocking jet-black hair.

Getty Images; Shutterstock
Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren wowed at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as she debuted vibrant blue hair.

Getty Images; Backgrid
Blake Lively

Playing Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, the actress was seen with red hair while filming scenes in New York City on May 15, 2023.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

Instagram
Mandy Moore

On April 24, the Tangled actress debuted a fresh cut and fringe bangs.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Entertainment
Austin Butler

The Elvis star went bald for his role as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two.

Getty Images/Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The actress debuted a long bob on April 3 that's perfect for spring.

Instagram
Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise

"@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still," the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared on Instagram March 29 along with a photo of her 'do. "Thank you."

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star showed off her fringe bangs and fresh hair color on March 27.

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel debuted a pixie haircut in a March 20 Instagram, while also sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of her photoshoot with Pop magazine.

Instagram / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

The star debuted a red hot new 'do in March 2023.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston Rossdale Makes Live Music Debut

2

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Pack on the PDA at Drake Concert in L.A.

3

Billy Porter Slams Anna Wintour Over Harry Styles’ Vogue Cover

4

BiP's Jade Roper Says She's Experiencing a "Missed Miscarriage"

5
Exclusive

Abducted By My Teacher: Elizabeth Thomas Is Done Hiding