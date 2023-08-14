Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Pack on the PDA at Drake Concert in L.A.

Watch : Kendall Jenner Rocks Sheer Top for Bad Bunny Date Night

Want the 818, er, rather the 411 on Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's latest outing?

The model, 27, and the musician, 29, were spotted at Drake's concert in Inglewood, Calif on Aug. 13. As seen in a videos shared on social media, Bad Bunny and Kendall showcased their affection by wrapping their arms around one another and whispered in each other's ears while rocking out to the music at the Kia Forum.

The "Moscow Mule" artist and The Kardashians star twinned in coordinating black leather pants. Bad Bunny topped off his ensemble with a beige jacket, white T-shirt, green New York Yankees cap and sunglasses while Kendall finished her look with a tank top and small shoulder bag.

And Kendall wasn't the only one from the Kardashian-Jenner fam taking in Drake's performance. Kim Kardashian was also at the show, sporting an all-gray outfit with pink snakeskin boots.

Those keeping up know that Kendall and Bad Bunny have been spending a lot of time together recently. Since sparking romance rumors earlier this year, the two have been spotted going out to dinner together, vacationing with friends, riding horses and sitting courtside at a Lakers game.