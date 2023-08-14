Get Head-to-Toe Hydration With a $59 Deal on $132 Worth of Josie Maran Products

Do you need additional info before adding this bundle to your cart? Check out these customer reviews on the products in the set.

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter Reviews

"I've been in love with your body butter from day one. It is a luxury I indulge myself with couple times a year. I have Scleroderma. I think this body butter is what we with this incurable disease need. So thank you," a Josie Maran shopper reviewed.

A loyal shopper said, "Josie's products are the only thing that has smoothed out my eczema! My skin and nose are very sensitive. The scent is so subtle and the lotion calms my skin. I use this after showering with her sugar scrub and I am smooth for 24 hours a day! It absorbs quickly and isn't greasy. No more breakouts from harsh chemicals. Thank you for making this."

Another customer reviewed, "I got a josie kit for my birthday a few years ago and had no clue what it was. Fell in love with all her products. Gave all my other products away and her products are all I use! Love, love,love!"

Josie 100% Pure Argan Oil Reviews

"I have tried everything for hand eczema, even prescription ointments, this product alone, helps my hands heal faster. Josie's argan oil works better than the rest. Her reserve line for the face and neck is also amazing," a shopper said.

Another shared, "Love love love!!! Hope they never change this product in any way!! My skin loves it and I order every time the large bottles are shown on TV! My hair ends love it too! Just fabulous!!"

Someone declared, "This is by far the best quality Argan oil I have every purchased. It's very light weight and not greasy at all. I mainly use it on my hair, but love it on my skin as well. I will never be without this product."

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Face Butter Reviews

"Sometimes I think I will try something new...I always come back to this one. It is my favorite. Nice, clean, doesn't break me out. I love the way it feels on my face," a shopper reviewed.

Another said, "This is a great cream. Feels wonderful on the skin..not greasy and leaves the skin smooth. A definite reorder for me."

A customer shared, "Best face moisturizer I have ever used. Not greasy and makes your face feel like silk. You can also use on top of makeup. 73 years old and have tried many moisturizers!"