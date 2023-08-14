Look Back on Halle Berry's Best Looks Ever

Welcome to Halle Berry’s DGAF era. Explaining she has “zero blanks” to give, the 57-year-old recently said, “I’m my best self now.” And she looks it too. Let’s celebrate her most stylish appearances.

By Tierney Bricker Aug 14, 2023 2:03 PMTags
Red CarpetHalle BerryCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainment
Watch: Halle Berry Gets Candid About Aging

Halle Berry is an icon—on and off the red carpet.

The Oscar winner, who turned 57 on Aug. 14, recently got candid with her thoughts on aging and loving her body more than ever before.

"I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old," the Catwoman star told Women's Health in an interview published Aug. 7. "I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees."

And Berry, who is known for her risk-taking fashion moments, like rocking a bikini top and leather pants on the red carpet in the '90s, is all about living her life on her own terms.

"I'm challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way," she said, "Be clear about who you are and how you wanna live your life, because it's yours and yours alone to live."

Now that is a purr-fect outlook.

photos
Halle Berry's Most Inspirational Quotes

Prepare to berry impressed as we look back on Berry's most iconic red carpet moments: 

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1989
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1992
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1993
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1993
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1994
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1994
Francesco Da Vinci/Getty Images
1995
Ron Davis/Getty Images)
1996
Ron Davis/Getty Images)
1997
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1998
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
1998
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
1999
Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images
1999
William Conran - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
2000
SGranitz/WireImage
2001
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
2002
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
2003
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2005
George Pimentel/WireImage
2006
Eamonn McCormack/Wireimage
2007
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
2008
AP Photo / Dan Steinberg
2008
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images
2009
Andrew Ross/Getty Images
2009
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
2009
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images
2009
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
2009
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2010
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
2010
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
2010
photos
View More Photos From Halle Berry's Most Stylish Looks Through the Years

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston Rossdale Makes Live Music Debut

2

BiP's Jade Roper Says She's Experiencing a "Missed Miscarriage"

3
Exclusive

Abducted By My Teacher: Elizabeth Thomas Is Done Hiding

4

John Legend a Chrissy Teigen's Baby Girl Esti Says "Dada" in Cute Vid

5

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Baby Bump in Garden Walk Selfie