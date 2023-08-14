Look Back on Halle Berry's Best Looks Ever

Watch : Halle Berry Gets Candid About Aging

Halle Berry is an icon—on and off the red carpet.

The Oscar winner, who turned 57 on Aug. 14, recently got candid with her thoughts on aging and loving her body more than ever before.

"I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old," the Catwoman star told Women's Health in an interview published Aug. 7. "I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees."

And Berry, who is known for her risk-taking fashion moments, like rocking a bikini top and leather pants on the red carpet in the '90s, is all about living her life on her own terms.

"I'm challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way," she said, "Be clear about who you are and how you wanna live your life, because it's yours and yours alone to live."

Now that is a purr-fect outlook.