Go Hands-Free With a $250 Kate Spade Belt Bag That’s on Sale for Just $99

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Accessories can really change up your whole look. If you want to carry your must-haves without the worry of holding a bag, you need to go hands-free with a belt bag. You can get a major discount on a top-selling style from Kate Spade. This is the perfect time to treat yourself or get a gift for someone fashionable in your life.

You can get the Kate Spade Chelsea Belt Bag for just $99. Normally, you would pay $250. It's currently available in black and green. If you think about it, this is basically three bags in one since you can carry it as a belt bag, crossbody bag, or shoulder bag.

Get this E! Shopping Editor-approved style before this price disappears.