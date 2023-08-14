Where Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Stand 3 Months After Their Breakup

Watch : Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Split After Less Than a Year

Billie Eilish is happier than ever post-breakup.

Three months after she and the Neighbourhood frontman were confirmed to have split, the 21-year-old was spotted at an event for her ex Jesse Rutherford.

In a video shared to Twitter August 12, Billie can be seen dancing in a clip captioned, "Billie at Jesse's new mixtape release party last night!"

That same day, the "What Was I Made For?" singer answered questions about her relationship status—and status with her ex, 31—on her Instagram Story. Per screenshots shared by Pop Base to Twitter, when asked if she was dating anyone she replied. "NO SIRRRRRRR."

And as to where she and Jesse stand? "Very very good friends," she wrote alongside the anatomical heart emoji. "My homie forever."

Billie and Jesse dated for less than a year before a rep for Billie confirmed to E! News in May that the two "did split amicably and remain good friends."