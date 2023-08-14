Where Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Stand 3 Months After Their Breakup

Billie Eilish is happier than ever post-breakup.
Three months after she and the Neighbourhood frontman were confirmed to have split, the 21-year-old was spotted at an event for her ex Jesse Rutherford.
In a video shared to Twitter August 12, Billie can be seen dancing in a clip captioned, "Billie at Jesse's new mixtape release party last night!"
That same day, the "What Was I Made For?" singer answered questions about her relationship status—and status with her ex, 31—on her Instagram Story. Per screenshots shared by Pop Base to Twitter, when asked if she was dating anyone she replied. "NO SIRRRRRRR."
And as to where she and Jesse stand? "Very very good friends," she wrote alongside the anatomical heart emoji. "My homie forever."
Billie and Jesse dated for less than a year before a rep for Billie confirmed to E! News in May that the two "did split amicably and remain good friends."
The duo first went Instagram official over Halloween in 2022, when the singer shared a snap of her and her then-boyfriend dressed in costume. The two went to both ends end of the costume spectrum, with Billie dressed as a baby and Jesse as an elderly man.
Soon after, Billie shared an inside glimpse into her relationship.
"It's really cool, and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she told Vanity Fair November 28. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f--king f--ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me."
The "Ocean Eyes" artist also revealed what's important to her in a relationship. "My love language is physical touch," she told the outlet, "and I just need to be touching skin all the time."