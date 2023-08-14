Billy Porter Calls Out Anna Wintour Over Harry Styles’ Vogue Cover

Watch : Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Split After 6 Years

Billy Porter isn't mincing his words.

More than two years after Harry Styles became the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue, the Pose star is reflecting on the publication's choice, noting that he felt the "As It Was" singer—who was photographed in a full-length gown—landed the cover because he's "white and straight."

"It doesn't feel good to me," Porter told The Telegraph in an interview published Aug. 14. "You're using my community—or your people are using my community—to elevate you. You haven't had to sacrifice anything."

The Kinky Boots star—known for his gender-fluid fashion statements—went on to reveal that he had a conversation with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour months prior to the cover's unveiling.

"That bitch said to me at the end, ‘How can we do better?'" he continued. "And I was so taken off guard that I didn't say what I should have said."

As the 53-year-old explained, he felt that he should've urged Wintour and her staff to "use your power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement."