Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Baby Bump in Garden Walk Selfie

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Top Pregnancy Snacks

Kourtney Kardashian stopped for a quick maternity selfie during a peaceful summer stroll.

The Poosh founder, who is pregnant with her first baby with husband Travis Barker—and her fourth child overall, shared a window reflection selfie taken during a walk through a garden on her Instagram Stories Aug. 13. Kourtney showcased her baby bump in a black tank top and matching pants as she stood by some bushes and a pink flowering tree.

The Lemme supplements founder went public with her pregnancy June 16 at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, during which she parodied the band's1999 music video "All the Small Things" by holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." Kourtney and Travis later shared a video from their sex reveal party, announcing that they are expecting a baby boy.

On Aug. 8, Kourtney shared photos of herself showcasing her baby bump in a red bikini on Instagram, writing, "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."