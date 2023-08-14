Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Baby Bump in Garden Walk Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian documented her pregnancy with her fourth child, her first with husband Travis Barker, with an artistic selfie. See her latest photo and her past maternity pics.

Kourtney Kardashian stopped for a quick maternity selfie during a peaceful summer stroll.

The Poosh founder, who is pregnant with her first baby with husband Travis Barker—and her fourth child overall, shared a window reflection selfie taken during a walk through a garden on her Instagram Stories Aug. 13. Kourtney showcased her baby bump in a black tank top and matching pants as she stood by some bushes and a pink flowering tree.

The Lemme supplements founder went public with her pregnancy June 16 at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, during which she parodied the band's1999 music video "All the Small Things" by holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant." Kourtney and Travis later shared a video from their sex reveal party, announcing that they are expecting a baby boy.

On Aug. 8, Kourtney shared photos of herself showcasing her baby bump in a red bikini on Instagram, writing, "Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Kourtney and Travis' new arrival will join her kids Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8—who she shares with Scott Disick, and the musician's children Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 17, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he helped raise with ex Shanna Moakler.

As she prepares to welcome baby No. 4, Kourtney has been enjoying quality time with her kids and husband. In July, she documented an evening stroll with Mason and Reign in their Los Angeles neighborhood and also shared pics from a Hawaii vacation she took Penelope and her friends on for her 11th birthday.

Weeks later, Kourtney went on another beachy getaway with Travis, in the Santa Barbara, Calif. area, where they got engaged in 2021 and where they married in a courthouse ceremony in 2022 months before tying the knot again in a lavish wedding in Italy.

Over the past few months, Kourtney has showcased various maternity outfits on Instagram. See her latest baby bump pic and past pregnancy photos below:

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney showcases her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showcases her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney Kardashian's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick showcase similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star showcases her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney Kardashian reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis Barker commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

